Former Barcelona defender Eric Abidal has been forced to deny his own death after baseless social media rumours claimed he had passed away this week.

Posts online said that complications from a liver transplant he had in 2012 had led to Abidal losing his life, obliging him to clarify that he is still alive and well.

Abidal, 46, was first diagnosed with liver cancer in 2011. He had the tumour removed that same year and then underwent a liver transplant a year later before returning to football in 2013.

"Some rumours should never exist," he wrote on Instagram.

"I'm here with my family and everything is fine. Respect is essential. There is a family and my children behind this.

Eric Abidal made 193 appearances for Barcelona before returning as the club's sporting director in 2018. Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"To be clear, I'm fine, I'm alive and well. Thank you for your support and messages of concern. Let's focus on what really matters."

Abidal began his career at Monaco, going on to play for Lille and Lyon in his native France before signing for Barcelona in 2007.

After his battle with cancer, he returned to play for the Catalan side in 2013, but was released at the end of that season, returning to Monaco before finishing his career in Greece with Olympiacos.

During his time with Barça, he won 15 trophies, including four LaLiga titles and two Champions Leagues, while he was a runner-up at the 2006 World Cup with France, whom he made 67 caps for.

Following his retirement, he returned to Barça as sporting director in 2018, leaving that role in 2020.

He is working in the same position for Al Wasl Sports Club in the United Arab Emirates after being appointed earlier this year.