Man City vs Napoli: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

Kevin De Bruyne's return to the Etihad will headline Napoli's trip to Manchester City on Thursday night as the Italian champions and Pep Guardiola's side open their 2025-26 Champions League campaign.

De Bruyne will be joined by two teammates who are themselves pretty familiar with Manchester: Rasmus Højlund and Scott McTominay. All eyes will be on how Antonio Conte uses their knowledge and expertise against what will be a partly familiar foe.

Napoli come into the game in fine form, unbeaten across three games at the start of Serie A -- they, in fact, last lost a competitive match in February -- and will be looking to make a mark on their return to Europe' elite club competition.

Meanwhile, City have had to navigate choppier waters both this season and last. Their first four Premier League games have brought two wins and two defeats and highlighted plenty of issues on the pitch. Last season they eked into the knockout phase playoffs of the Champions League after finishing 22nd before suffering a 6-3 aggregate loss to Real Madrid. They come into Thursday's match look to correct last season's troubles, and a comfortable win in the Manchester derby on Sunday would have given them a boost.

Can Guardiola get yet another winning start to a new Champions League campaign? Or will homecoming hero de Bruyne play spoilsport?

Key Details:

Date: Thursday, September 18 at 8.00 p.m. BST (3:00 a.m. ET; 12:30 p.m. IST and 5:00 a.m. AEST, Friday).

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Referee: Felix Zwayer

VAR: Christian Dingert

Team News:

Manchester City

Mateo Kovacic, M: achilles tendon, OUT, est. return early Oct

Omar Marmoush, F: knee, OUT

Rayan Cherki, M: muscle, OUT, est. return early Nov

Rayan Ait-Nouri, D: ankle, OUT

John Stones, D: knock, DOUBT

Napoli

Amir Rrahmani, D: muscle, OUT, est. return late Oct

Nikita Contini, GK: broken hand, OUT, est. return late Oct

Romelu Lukaku, F: thigh, OUT, est. return early Nov

Expected Lineups:

Manchester City (4-3-3)

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma

RB: Rico Lewis | CB: Abdukodir Khusanov | CB: Ruben Dias | LB: Nathan Ake

CM: Tijjani Reijnders | CDM: Rodri CM: Bernardo Silva

RW: Phil Foden | CF: Erling Haaland | LW: Jeremy Doku

Manchester United (4-2-3-1)

GK: Alex Meret

RB: Giovanni Di Lorenzo | CB: Sam Beukema | CB: Alessandro Buongiorno | LB: Leonardo Spinazzola

CM: Stanislav Lobotka

RAM: Matteo Politano | CM: Frank Anguissa | CM: Kevin de Bruyne | LAM: Scott McTominay

CF: Rasmus Hojlund

Stats:

Man City like playing Italian opponents. Of their previous nine UEFA club competition matches at home against Italian opponents, they are W4, D4, L1. Last season, they started their campaign with a goalless draw against Inter Milan.

To add to that, Napoli don't like playing English opponents. They have not won any of their last ten away matches

Erling Haaland is on 49 goals in 48 UCL matches. If he scores to make it 50, he'll become the fastest ever to reach that mark. The current record is with Ruud van Nistelrooy who scored 50 in 62 matches.

Incredibly, none of Napoli's last 40 matches in Europe have been goalless.

Despite their struggles last season, City are consistently strong at home in Europe. They are now unbeaten in their last 21 UCL group/league stage games at home (W18, D3).

Latest news and analysis:

