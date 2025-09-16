On "The Football Reporters" podcast, Rob Dawson explains why Ruben Amorim is sticking to his Manchester United system despite growing pressure for change. (1:41)

Benfica presidential candidate João Noronha Lopes has denied speculation he wants to bring coach Ruben Amorim back to the club if he wins the elections next month.

Noronha Lopes has expressed his admiration for the 40-year-old Amorim but insists Benfica coach Bruno Lage will remain in charge if he becomes president.

"Ruben Amorim? He's a great coach, he has a contract with Manchester United," Noronha Lopes told CMTV as reported by Record.

"He is a Benfica fan. Of course I like him. I don't have a contract for Ruben to sign. Bruno Lage will be Benfica's coach, naturally. I will work with him, as he is Benfica's coach. I will not be a factor in Benfica's instability."

Ruben Amorim's record at Manchester United is among the worst in the Premier League. Ben Roberts - Danehouse/Getty Images

Noronha Lopes is considered the leading candidate to succeed Manu Rui Costa on Oct. 25.

Rumours that Noronha Lopes was looking to lure Amorim back to Benfica grew when the Portuguese businessman was spotted at the Etihad stadium stands when Manchester United lost 3-0 at City on Sunday.

"We went to Manchester to watch the derby and took the opportunity to hold meetings and prepare for Benfica's future," Noronha Lopes told reporters after returning to Portugal.

"I didn't meet with [Manchester City' Portuguese midfielder] Bernardo [Silva] or Ruben [Amorim] before the game.

"Ruben is under contract with Manchester United, and I don't comment on Manchester United's results."

His vice-president Nuno Gomes was at the game with him at the weekend and said: "One thing I do know, Ruben Amorim will be the coach of Benfica one day."

United, under Amorim, finished 15th in the Premier League -- their worst-ever finish -- and lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final to miss out on European competitions for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign.

The Red Devils have had their worst start to a season in 33 years after taking just four points in four Premier League games. Amorim, whoo arrived at Old Trafford in November with a reputation as one of Europe's most promising managers following his successful stints at Braga and Sporting CP, has a contract with United until June 2027.

A youth product of Benfica, Amorim won three league titles with the Lisbon-based club before retiring from football in 2017 due to a serious knee injury. He has yet to coach Benfica.

Meanwhile, Noronha Lopes said that Bernardo Silva's return to Benfica will be a priority if he wins the elections.

"He's one of the best midfielders in the world, but he's someone who symbolizes what Benfica fans feel is missing," he said. "He's very dedicated, has a strong passion for Benfica, and has a great love for Benfica.

"He'll be one of my priorities after being elected president of Benfica. As I said, I have a contract waiting. His contract [with City] runs until the end of the season; he can only commit from January onwards.

"What I'm telling you is that I have a very ambitious sporting project to present. He said he wanted to return to win, not to retire. There's a sporting project over 20 pages long."