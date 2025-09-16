Newcastle United vs Barcelona: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle United return to the UEFA Champions League on Thursday night, with a blockbuster home clash against Barcelona in front of what will be a raucous atmosphere at St. James' Park.

Eddie Howe's team have got off to a really solid start in the Premier League. They have been superb defensively, with three clean sheets in four games. In fact, they have only conceded against Liverpool this season, in a match they lost 3-2 following Anthony Gordon's first-half red card in that game.

They were also lifted this last weekend, as their new big-money signing Nick Woltemade scored on his Premier League debut for the club against Wolves.

Barcelona, meanwhile, do have a few injuries to contend with, but Hansi Flick's side resumed action after the international break with a thumping 6-0 win over Valencia, as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Fermín López all scored two goals each. Lamine Yamal's hip injury is the biggest concern for Barcelona, as they continue to wait on his fitness. Yamal missed training on Tuesday, and his availability will be the centre of attention for both Howe and Flick ahead of this game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on TNT Sports in the U.K., Paramount+ in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and SonyLIV in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Thurdday, September 18, 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET; 12:30 a.m. IST, Friday and 5 a.m. AEST, Friday).

Venue: St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne

Referee: Glenn Nyberg (Sweden)

VAR: Jérôme Brisard (France)

Team news:

Newcastle United

Jacob Ramsey, M: Ankle, OUT, est. return mid October

Yoann Wissa, F: Knee, OUT, est. return mid October

Barcelona

Alejandro Balde, D: Hamstring, OUT, est. return mid October

Frenkie de Jong, M: Thigh, OUT, est. return late September

Gavi, M: Meniscus, OUT, est return early November

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, G: Back, OUT, est. return late September

Lamine Yamal, F: Hip, DOUBT

Expected Lineups:

Newcastle United

GK: Nick Pope

RB: Kieran Trippier | CB: Fabian Schär | CB: Dan Burn | LB: Valentino Livramento

CM: Bruno Guimarães | CDM: Sandro Tonali | CM: Joelinton

RW: Anthony Elanga | CF: Nick Woltemade | LW: Anthony Gordon

Barcelona

GK: Joan García

RB: Jules Koundé | CB: Ronald Araújo | CB: Pau Cubarsí | | LB: Gerard Martin

CM: Marc Casado | CM: Pedri

RW: Raphinha | CAM: Fermín López | LW: Marcus Rashford

CF: Robert Lewandowski

Stats:

These teams have met four times previously in UEFA club competition. Barcelona have recorded three wins to Newcastle's one.

Newcastle have lost only three of their last 31 European matches at home.

Robert Lewandowski has scored nine goals in his last seven appearances in the league phase of the Champions League.

Raphinha has scored 16 goals in his last 16 games in the Champions League.

Latest news and analysis:

Champions League: a reminder of how the new format works

The UEFA Champions League is back and, as we prepare for the second season of the "League Phase" format, it's worth a refresher of how it plays out.

Raphinha responds to benching with brace against Valencia

Raphinha was left on the bench after arriving late for an activation session.

Fermín López 'never had any doubts' about staying at Barcelona

A Chelsea target during the transfer window, Fermín, 22, shone in Barça's 6-0 league triumph against Valencia on Sunday.

Newcastle striker Woltemade pleased with 'legend' Shearer's praise

Asked about the former Newcastle captain's comment, Woltemade said: "Of course he's the legend. He scored a lot of goals and of course I'm happy about it."