Barcelona's LaLiga fixture against Getafe on Sunday will once again take place at the Estadi Johan Cruyff as the club's wait to return to Spotify Camp Nou continues.

Barça had hoped to move back to Camp Nou, which is undergoing a €1.5 billion ($1.7bn) refurbishment, this month after being granted permission to play their first three league matches away from home.

However, they have not yet received the necessary permits from the local council and were forced to play their first home game of the campaign, a 6-0 win over Valencia, at the 6,000-capacity Estadi Johan Cruyff last weekend.

The Catalan side are now pushing to return to Camp Nou when they host Real Sociedad on Sept. 28 in LaLiga, with Paris Saint-Germain due in town in the Champions League on Oct. 1.

"The club continues to work intensively to obtain the necessary administrative permits for the opening of Camp Nou in the coming days," Barça said in a statement on Tuesday.

"For this reason, the match against Getafe will not be able to be played there and will finally be held at the Estadi Johan Cruyff."

The Estadi Johan Cruyff is located in Sant Joan Despí on the outskirts of the city next to the club's training ground and is the home stadium for the women's team and the men's reserve side.

Camp Nou was closed for renovations in 2023 and work is expected to go on well into 2026, with Barça initially returning with a capped capacity of around 27,000, expected to increase to over 50,000 by the end of the season.

Barça were initially due to move back last November, coinciding with the club's 125th anniversary, but work has taken longer than expected.

For the last two seasons, they have played home games at the 50,000-seater Olympic Stadium in the Montjuïc area of the city, and there is an option to extend the lease there until February, but the preference is to return to Camp Nou as soon as possible.