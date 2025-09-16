Beth Lindop explains why she believes Florian Wirtz will come good for Liverpool, despite a slow start to his Premier League career. (2:01)

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has confirmed Alexander Isak will be in the matchday squad for his team's Champions League clash with Atlético Madrid.

Isak completed a British-record £125 million ($170.5m) move to Anfield on deadline day but was not involved in Liverpool's late win over Burnley on Sunday.

However, the Sweden international is now poised to make his debut against Diego Simeone's side on Wednesday night.

"There is definitely a chance because he is in the squad," Slot told a news conference on Tuesday. "Then there's a chance to play. It's 100% sure that he will not play 90 minutes.

"It's already a Champions League game to look forward to and it's a chance he could play tomorrow. The only thing that is sure is he will not play 90. All the rest we will see."

Alexander Isak is yet to be involved in competitve action this season. Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Asked what Isak's biggest challenge will be this season, Slot added: "Getting fit. The main challenge he has is to become so fit, that he is first of all ready to do what he did last season. Speaking about Paris Saint-Germain, I was mainly impressed by the way they press... now going one step further in terms of pressing. That's what he needs to do."

Liverpool finished top of the Champions League league phase last season but were eliminated by PSG on penalties in the round of 16.

Reflecting on Liverpool's chances of going further in this season's competition, captain Virgil van Dijk said: "When I signed my deal, I hoped to win everything I was going to participate in.

"It doesn't work like that unfortunately. But in the start of this campaign, I am confident that we can show Europe that we are a fantastic team."