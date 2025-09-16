Pep Guardiola hopes Phil Foden can return to his best after his goal in Manchester City's derby win. (1:15)

Former Manchester City captain Ilkay Gündogan has thanked Pep Guardiola for giving him "everything" he wanted in football.

The veteran German midfielder joined Galatasaray on a free transfer earlier this month after eight seasons at City across two spells in which he won five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

The 34-year-old was City's first signing under Guardiola in 2016 and he crowned a glittering first stint at the club by skippering them to their treble success in 2023.

He then spent a year at Barcelona before being lured back to the Etihad Stadium by Guardiola last season, moving back into his old apartment next door to his manager.

Gündogan, who also won the FA Cup twice and the League Cup four times, told City's media channels: "It was amazing. I would say it's more than just a manager/player relationship. It's more than that.

"He gave me everything that I wanted in football, I've learned so much. He had such a big impact also on my career and I think without him that what I've achieved, what we have achieved, would have not been possible.

"I think every single player that played under him, especially in the era of Manchester City, will probably say the same -- that we are all very grateful, and we feel privileged that we had the opportunity to work with the best."

Gündogan scored 65 goals for City in 358 appearances.

His departure came as City looked to reshape the squad after an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign.

As someone with Turkish heritage, a chance to end his career with Galatasaray held huge appeal.

"I'm feeling mixed emotions, to be honest," Gündogan said in an interview recorded at Istanbul's Ataturk Stadium, scene of City's Champions League triumph two years ago.

"Obviously, being at the club for a total of eight years, collecting many memories -- mostly beautiful ones and successful ones -- but then also joining my childhood club, the club that I supported since I was a little boy and my whole family supports this club.

"Coming back to our home country, it's something that I'm really looking forward to and that makes me really happy."