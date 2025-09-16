Gab Maroctti questions Chelsea's attacking approach against Brentford after Cole Palmer looked to have been Chelsea's only creative spark. (1:12)

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is wary of Nicolas Jackson's insider knowledge as his side prepare to face Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The Blues are set to come up against their loaned-out striker in their first Champions League game in more than two years at the Allianz Arena, following his controversial exit on transfer deadline day.

The 24-year-old was told during the summer that he was no longer wanted by Maresca but after a deal had been agreed with the Bundesliga champions he was recalled following an injury to striker Liam Delap -- a move Jackson successfully resisted in order to force through the deal.

"I don't have any kind of problem with Nico," said Maresca. "He's a good guy, a good professional who worked well with us. That's it.

"It's a small advantage because [Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany] can ask Nico the way we work and the way we try to prepare games. He knows exactly the way we approach games.

"I'm grateful and thankful to Nico. What we achieved last year was because of all the players, including Nicolas.

"I texted him after he left saying thanks for last season and wishing him all the best."

Nicolas Jackson will come up against his parent club when Bayern Munich host Chelsea to begin the Champions League. Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

Cole Palmer is in contention to play from the start after coming on as a second-half substitute during Saturday's draw with Brentford.

Maresca had the luxury of leaving the England international out of his European squad altogether for the league phase of last season's Conference League.

But with the step up to Europe's top competition there will be none of the tinkering seen when the Italian frequently fielded an entirely changed XI following Premier League fixtures.

"Last game Cole wasn't fit to play 90 minutes," said Maresca. "Tomorrow we will try to put our best XI. Cole didn't play from the start because he wasn't able to, but we'll see tomorrow.

"It helps if you are able to rotate players. At the start of the season you can probably go with the same [team] but it's a long season, so you have to do that.

"It's something that we do game by game, it's not something that you can plan. We'll try to rotate players knowing that the Champions League is a bit different to last season."

Maresca also reflected on the leap his side have made from when he took over just over a year ago.

"One year ago we were playing the Conference League playoff so we are happy to be here," he said.