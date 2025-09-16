Open Extended Reactions

European champion Paris Saint-Germain won't be as short-handed as initially feared when they begin their defense of the Champions League title.

PSG extended their perfect start in Ligue 1 with a fourth straight win over the weekend, but the victory was overshadowed by injuries to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Lee Kang-in and Lucas Beraldo, all of whom were forced off the field.

But the club said Tuesday on the eve of hosting Serie A team Atalanta at Parc des Princes that only Beraldo remained "under treatment" after spraining his left ankle.

The update came as a relief for PSG, who are already without forwards Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué for the encounter.

Ousmane Dembélé has been ruled out for six weeks with a hamstring injury.. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

PSG coach Luis Enrique said Lee was available while Kvaratskhelia's condition will be assessed again. The winger injured a calf on Sunday during the 2-0 win over Lens.

"With Kvara we need to see how he feels after training," Luis Enrique told a news conference.

PSG triumphed in the Champions League in May with the biggest victory in a final, 5-0 over Inter Milan. Injuries aside, PSG have enjoyed a great start to the new season after winning the UEFA Super Cup against Tottenham Hotspur.

Luis Enrique said winning a second straight Champions League was an achievable goal.

"It will be difficult," he said. "But for me, winning the first one is more difficult than the second, third, and so on. If we all have this mindset, we will try to win it. We're the holders. We want to continue to make history. It's important that we go for a second Champions League title.

"The players are as ambitious as I am," he said. "I remember saying last year that the players never get tired of playing because they love football, they want to enjoy it, like children playing football, so it's easy for me."

Luis Enrique is among the coaches who have won the Champions League with multiple clubs. He did it with Barcelona in 2015.