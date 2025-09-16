Open Extended Reactions

MADRID -- Trent Alexander-Arnold was substituted just five minutes into Real Madrid's Champions League game with Marseille on Tuesday, after suffering an injury.

The right-back went to ground two minutes earlier at the Santiago Bernabéu, holding his thigh, after a spell in possession.

- Champions League live updates as Real Madrid host Marseille

Alexander-Arnold -- who joined Madrid from Liverpool in the summer -- was replaced by club captain Dani Carvajal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold went off with an injury in the fifth minute of Real Madrid's Champions League match against Marseille. Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty Images

The England international has started three of Madrid's five games in all competitions so far this season, with Carvajal preferred in the other two.

"It's a really good competition [between the two players]," coach Xabi Alonso said last month. "I like having that in each position, two players who want to show what they can do. It's really good for the squad."

Alexander-Arnold's England teammate Jude Bellingham returned to the Madrid squad for the Marseille game for the first time this season, after undergoing shoulder surgery in July.