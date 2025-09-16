Open Extended Reactions

Kylian Mbappé said he's happy to follow coach Xabi Alonso's instructions -- and work hard off the ball -- to "help the team win trophies" after scoring twice in Real Madrid's 2-1 comeback Champions League win against Marseille on Tuesday.

The United States men's national team winger Timothy Weah put the visitors ahead in the 22nd minute at the Santiago Bernabéu, before Mbappé converted a penalty seven minutes later to level the score at 1-1.

Substitute Dani Carvajal -- who had replaced the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold after just five minutes -- was sent off for a headbutt on goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli in the second half, before Mbappé scored another penalty late on to make it 50 goals in 64 Madrid appearances.

Kylian Mbappé scored both Real Madrid goals in their comeback win over Marseille. AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

"I feel really good. I don't think about being one of the team's leaders, I think about being myself, Kylian, I think about the team," Mbappé told Movistar. "Xabi wants us to win the ball back more quickly. We have to understand what we do, and then we're determined to do it, because we want to win.

"I do what the boss asks me to do. He wants a high block, to win the ball high up, and then we can create chances. We'll get used to it and it will help the team win trophies... I want to help the team, if it's scoring goals, pressing, or assists."

Mbappé has already scored six goals this season, with four in LaLiga and now two in the Champions League.

"He has an incredible impact," Alonso said. "The team found some Champions League spirit at the Bernabéu... The sending off [of Carvajal] was avoidable, it's a shame, we'll have to talk about it."

Alonso picked Rodrygo and Franco Mastantuono as his starting wingers against Marseille, with star Vinícius Júnior benched for the second time this season.

"We need Vini, Rodrygo, Franco, Brahim [Diaz]," Alonso said. "If there are private conversations, they stay at Valdebebas or in the dressing room. There will be moments for everyone. Nobody should feel offended if they don't play a game, the calendar is very demanding."

Mastantuono became the youngest player to start for Real Madrid in the Champions League, according to UEFA. At 18 years, 33 days old, the Argentina midfielder beat the mark set last year by Brazil striker Endrick, who was 18 years, 73 days old when he started for Madrid against Lille.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said the team's collective approach had changed under Alonso, compared to predecessor Carlo Ancelotti.

"The problem is when you don't defend with eleven, with the whole team," Courtois told Movistar. "The boss now is really on top of the wingers, and Kylian, and the attacking midfielders like Arda for example. They have to get back quickly behind the ball, and that changes a lot, that's the difference. We have to keep doing that."

Madrid's next Champions League game is away at Kairat Almaty on Sept. 30, before they host Juventus on Oct. 22.