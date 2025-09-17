Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool boss Arne Slot criticised pundits who "favour other clubs" as he launched an impassioned defence of their unprecedented summer transfer activity.

The deadline-day signing of striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle for a British record fee of £125 million ($170m) took Liverpool's spending to £450m on eight players.

Slot, who could give a debut to Isak in Wednesday's Champions League clash with Atlético Madrid at Anfield, was keen to point out the substantial outlay was offset by more than £250m recouped in sales.

"There is so much focus on our new signings, especially from pundits that favour some other clubs in the country that cannot stop talking about £450m," the Dutchman said. "But they forget about [nearly] £300m that we have sold for. I think we did great business."

- Transfer rumours, news: Follow ESPN's daily live blog

- Grading biggest completed transfers of the summer window

- The strangely specific transfer obsessions of elite clubs

Slot confirmed that Isak is in the squad for Wednesday's game, although he promised that the striker would not play the full game.

"There is definitely a chance because he is in the squad. Then there's a chance to play. It's 100% sure that he will not play 90 minutes," he said.

"It's already a Champions League game to look forward to and it's a chance he could play tomorrow. The only thing that is sure is he will not play 90. All the rest we will see."