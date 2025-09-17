Gab and Juls breakdown the statement released by Fenerbahçe president about the sacking of Jose Mourinho. (1:18)

José Mourinho has returned to Portuguese football as coach of Benfica, the club announced on Thursday.

Mourinho, 62, has signed what is provisionally a two-year deal with the Lisbon-based outfit less than three weeks after being sacked by Fenerbahce.

The club have confirmed Mourinho's contract contains a clause that notes "10 days after the last match of the 2025-26 season, under the same conditions, both Benfica and the coach may choose not to continue the contract for the 2026-27 season."

A defeat against his former club Benfica in the Champions League qualification playoffs led to Mourinho being let go by Fenerbahce.

He replaces Bruno Lage, who was dismissed on Tuesday following the team's 3-2 home loss to Qarabag in their Champions League opener.

It was at Benfica where Mourinho got his first experience as first-team manager in 2000 and he now embarks on his 12th managerial role.

Mourinho recently declared his desire to return to coaching in his native Portugal while he is still "at the height" of his career.

José Mourinho lost to Benfica when he was Fenerbahce coach in August. Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Mourinho, who arrived at Benfica's training ground driving his black Ferrari, returns to Portuguese football 21 years after leaving FC Porto.

"I have so many emotions, but experience helps me control them," he said during his unveiling.

"I want to thank you for your trust. Being Portuguese, there's obviously no one who isn't familiar with the history and culture of the Benfica nation and this club, but I want to make it clear that I have to be able to block out all these emotions and view Benfica in a very simplistic way.

"I'm the coach of one of the biggest clubs in the world. I want to focus on this mission, focusing not on the difficulty but on the pleasure of a coach's job, focusing on something exciting.

"It's been 25 years, but I'm not here to celebrate my career. It's been 25 years in which I've had the opportunity to work for the biggest clubs in the world. I want to tell you, as a representative of Benfica fans, that none of the clubs I've had the opportunity to coach have motivated me more than being Benfica's coach.

"The promise is clear: I will live for Benfica, for my mission. It's a tremendous honor."

Mourinho left Portugal in the summer of 2004 to join Chelsea shortly after guiding FC Porto to Champions League glory.

He has won 26 major honors across spells with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Roma. He also spent 17 months in charge of Tottenham Hotspur.

José Mourinho won the Champions League during his last spell in charge of a Portuguese club. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Mourinho added: "I want to complete the two years and contract successfully, so that the club can then renew with me."

When asked about the difference between his first spell at Benfica and now, Mourinho said: "It's two different phases. Before it was the beginning of my career and now I'm at a point of great maturity ... I'll only finish when I feel something has changed. Today, I feel that what has changed is that I'm hungrier than I was 25 years ago.

"I'm super happy to be here; I feel more alive than ever. I'm at a stage where I'm more altruistic, less self-centered, and focused on the joy I can bring to others. I'm not important, Benfica fans are important. I'm here to serve, to make Benfica win. Benfica's DNA is winning. A lot was done well by my predecessor."

He inherits a team that sits sixth in the Primeira Liga standings, five points adrift of leaders FC Porto with a game in hand.

Mourinho's first game in charge will be at AVS in the Primeira Liga on Saturday.

He will return to Stamford Bridge on Sept. 30 when Benfica play at Chelsea in the Champions League before visiting Porto on Oct. 5 in the domestic league.

Mourinho will also face another of his former clubs when Benfica host Real Madrid on Jan. 28, 2026, in Europe's elite club competition.

Benfica, who last won the league title in the 2022-23 campaign, will hold presidential elections on Oct. 25.

Information from ESPN's Mark Ogden contributed to this report.