          Man United reveal record revenues despite on-field struggles

          Laurens: Amorim could be sacked if Man United lose vs. Chelsea (1:27)

          Julien Laurens believes Ruben Amorim could be sacked if they lose to Chelsea after a poor run of form. (1:27)

          • PA
          Sep 17, 2025, 09:11 AM

          Manchester United revealed record revenues of £666.5 million ($909m) for last season but still reported a loss of £33m for the financial year.

          United were without Champions League football in 2024-25 -- which cost them just short of £50m -- and stumbled to their lowest top-flight finish in 51 years.

          But United still saw revenue marginally increase by 0.7% to £666.5m, with the accounts for the year ending June 30, 2025, showing their operating loss fell from £69.3m to £18.4m compared to the previous 12 months.

          Overall losses dropped from £113.2m to £33m after co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe oversaw some wide-ranging, and often unpopular, changes at a club he claimed in March had "gone one off the rails" as a business.

          The British billionaire even warned United would have gone "bust at Christmas" if they had not taken "really tough decisions" -- something chief executive Omar Berrada believes will help moving forward.

          "As we settle into the 2025-26 season, we are working hard to improve the club in all areas," he said.

          "On the field, we are pleased with the additions we have made to our men's and women's first-team squads over the summer, as we build for the long term.

          "Off the field, we are emerging from a period of structural and leadership change with a refreshed, streamlined organization equipped to deliver on our sporting and commercial objectives.

          "To have generated record revenues during such a challenging year for the club demonstrates the resilience which is a hallmark of Manchester United.

          "Our commercial business remains strong as we continue to deliver appealing products and experiences for our fans, and best-in-class value to our partners.

          "As we start to feel the benefits of our cost-reduction program, there is significant potential for improved financial performance, which will, in turn, support our overriding priority: success on the pitch."

          United are expecting the next financial year to bring in revenue of £640m to £660m despite being without European football for the first time since 2014-15.