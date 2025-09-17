Real Madrid manager Xavi Alonso believes bad refereeing in Spain doesn't happen "occasionally" after Dean Huijsen was controversially sent off against Real Sociedad. (0:42)

Spain's refereeing committee has admitted that Dean Huijsen should not have been sent off in Real Madrid's 2-1 win at Real Sociedad on Saturday.

The centre-back was shown a straight red card in the 32nd minute of the LaLiga game at the Reale Arena for a challenge on forward Mikel Oyarzabal near the halfway line, with referee Jesus Gil interpreting that Huijsen was the last defender, denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Coach Xabi Alonso said the official's post-match explanation "didn't convince me much," while Real Madrid TV announced that the club was now "compiling a dossier" on refereeing errors over the last year, to send to FIFA.

In the latest installment of the CTA's new, weekly videos analysing controversial incidents, released on Tuesday, the committee accepted that Gil had got the decision wrong.

"This passage of play shows us the difference between a promising attack, and a clear goalscoring opportunity," a voiceover from spokesperson Marta Frias said.

"The key concept is that the interpretation of the presence and distance away of a second defender can change the punishment from a yellow card to a straight red card.

"The referee shows a red card, believing it involves a clear goalscoring opportunity. The action presents two possible scenarios, depending on a second Real Madrid defender, key to the move. If we believe that he could arrive and challenge for the ball, the adequate punishment should be a yellow card, for a promising attack.

"If, as the referee interpreted, the distance makes it impossible for him to challenge for the ball, it's a clear goalscoring opportunity, punished by a sending off.

These two scenarios are open to interpretation, and so this committee understands that it doesn't 100% meet the necessary criteria for 'DOGSO' [denial of a goalscoring opportunity], and the most appropriate punishment would have been a yellow card."

However, the CTA argued that VAR had been right not to review Gil's on-field verdict.

"Regarding the VAR, we must remember that it should only intervene in clear, obvious and manifest errors," the video said.

"This move falls within what we call grey areas, which admit more than one interpretation. So the decision should remain with the on-field referee, and the VAR acted correctly in not intervening."

ESPN reported on Monday that Madrid were planning to appeal the Huijsen red card, with the defender expected to face a one-game ban.

Madrid are already without another centre-back, Antonio Rüdiger, who is thought to be out for between 10 and 12 weeks with a muscular injury.