Manchester United new boy Senne Lammens' brother has said he was skeptical of the goalkeeper's choice to move to Old Trafford, saying he could have competed for trophies if he moved to Galatasaray instead.

Lammens joined United on deadline day in a deal worth €21 million ($27m) plus add-ons. However, his brother Tom Lammens, who plays for Belgian lower league side Borsbeek, was not enthusiastic for the Belgium youth international to make the move.

"There's a lot of quality, you play for trophies there [at Galatasaray], and Senne could perhaps immediately make his mark in the Champions League," Tom told Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad.

"I was initially sceptical about a move to United, because many players there had already succumbed to the pressure and couldn't reach their full potential."

United boss Ruben Amorim opted to start Altay Bayindir over Lammens in the Manchester derby last weekend, which ended in a 3-0 win for Manchester City.

"Ultimately, it was Senne who had to make the decision," Lammens' brother added. "United gave him the best feeling. Partly because Tony Coton, United's goalkeeping scout, had been following him for almost a year and was very convinced of his qualities.

"It would also be great if the club could return to its former glory and if Senne could contribute to that."

United have suffered a dismal start to the season that has seen them with just one win from four games. They next face Chelsea on Saturday.