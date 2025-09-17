Ale Moreno says Arsenal did what they needed to do to start their Champions League campaign with a 2-0 win vs. Athletic Club in Bilbao. (1:20)

Gabriel Martinelli has revealed he told his teammates how he would exploit Athletic Club just moments before coming off the bench and sending Arsenal on their way to victory.

Martinelli required only 36 seconds and four touches to fire Mikel Arteta's men into the lead after he latched on to a looped ball over the top from fellow substitute Leandro Trossard.

The Brazil winger then turned provider for Trossard with three minutes to go as Arsenal kicked off their Champions League campaign with all three points in Spain following a convincing 2-0 win.

Martinelli said: "When I came on, I just tried to get in behind. I wanted to see where I could find the space. I had said to the guys on the bench that there was a huge space in behind.

"Leo saw me, it was a great ball from him, and I just tried to put the ball in the net. For the second goal, I wanted to go past my man and look to find someone in the box, and I knew they were tired, too. I was able to find Leo, and he did the rest."

Gabriel Martinelli scored within moments of coming on at San Mames. Juanma - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The late intervention from Martinelli and Trossard provided the perfect start for Arsenal in Europe as they bid to build on their run to the semifinals last year and win the men's Champions League for the first time in their history.

Athletic finished fourth in LaLiga last season and the home supporters, celebrating being back in the Champions League for the first time in a decade, provided a hostile reception for Arteta's men.

"They were playing at home, so they did well too, but I thought we were clinical and deserved to win," Martinelli continued.

"When you play for Arsenal, you go to win every game, so it is really good to start the campaign with the victory.

"We know how big we are when we have this badge on our chest, and with the family we have. We are a big club and we want to win every single match."

Viktor Gyökeres clashed heads with teammate Gabriel in the opening half at San Mames Stadium and had to wear a bandage for the remainder of the match before he was replaced by Trossard on the hour mark.

However, it is expected that the Sweden international should be fit for Sunday's Premier League game at home to Manchester City.