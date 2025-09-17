Pep Guardiola hopes Phil Foden can return to his best after his goal in Manchester City's derby win. (1:15)

MANCHESTER, England -- Pep Guardiola has hinted that Manchester City are going under the radar as contenders for this season's Champions League because they are "apparently" not one of the favourites to win it.

City begin their European campaign against Napoli at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

According to the bookmakers, Guardiola's team are behind Liverpool, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Real Madrid to lift the trophy.

But the City boss hinted they should perhaps be considered more of a danger having won the competition in 2023.

"Apparently we are not [one of the favourites]," Guardiola told a news conference.

"Enjoy the moment, the journey, we are happy to be here. In the past we have been [among the favourites]. We have won just once. It is a lot for the difficulty [of the competition] and we just focus on tomorrow, the game we have to play."

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City team begin their Champions League campaign against Napoli on Thursday. Molly Darlington/Getty Images

City face Napoli -- who have Kevin De Bruyne, Scott McTominay and Rasmus Højlund in their ranks -- on the back of Sunday's 3-0 win over Manchester United.

Gianluigi Donnarumma made his debut in the derby and is expected to keep his place ahead of James Trafford against Napoli.

The Italian goalkeeper knows all about the threat of the reigning Serie A champions and admits it will be an emotional night to face the club where he began his youth career before moving to AC Milan.

"I'm very tied to Napoli, so many friends and my family are there," he said.

"I'm very excited for the match. I would have been more excited if it was in Naples. My whole family is here.

"My mum is having a few issues. I'm hoping she's going to be on my side, but I'm happy to play against Napoli and such a big team."

Gianluigi Donnarumma made his Manchester City debut in the derby win over Manchester United on Sunday. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Donnarumma arrived at the Etihad after being considered surplus to requirements by PSG over the summer.

The 26-year-old helped the French side lift the Champions League last summer, but after playing in the Club World Cup he was replaced in goal by new signing Lucas Chevalier.

"I don't really like to talk about the past, some people make their own decisions, their own choices, it's part of the game," Donnarumma said.

"Everybody makes their own decisions and choices. Now I'm here I'm happy and proud. I wish my old teammates the best because they deserve it, I have a great relationship with them.

"To know I'd left something important to my ex-teammates, this makes me proud as well but I can't talk about other choices. Now I'm here at a huge club with a big history."

Guardiola also said he is not surprised De Bruyne appears to have settled quickly at Napoli.

The former City playmaker joined the Serie A outfit in the summer after a decade at the Etihad and returns to his old stomping ground this week.

"It's not a surprise, players at that level adapt so quick. They don't need much time to adapt and perform well," Guardiola said.

Asked if he was looking forward to seeing De Bruyne, Guardiola said: "After the game, yes!"

De Bruyne, who won six Premier League titles and the Champions League with City, has scored twice in his opening three Serie A games for Napoli.

Asked what makes him so successful, Guardiola said: "His incredible talent, vision, passing, goals in the final third. He is unique."

