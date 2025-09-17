Women's Champions League draw: How to watch, date, time

The Futbol W crew look at which teams are best placed to challenge Chelsea for the WSL title this season. (2:07)

The UEFA Women's Champions League returns in a new format this year, with a league-phase that is similar to the men's competition.

Unlike last year, when the 16 teams were placed in four groups of four, this season's format sees 18 teams placed in a single league table.

The draw for the competition takes place this week. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Key Details:

When: Friday, Sept. 19, 11:00 a.m. UK (6:00 a.m ET, 3:00 a.m PST)

Where: Nyon, Switzerland

How to watch:

The League Phase draw will be streamed on Disney+.

English | French | Italian | German | Spanish

How does the draw work:

In previous years, the draw placed teams into groups. But this year, it will create fixtures. The 18 teams placed in three pots based on their UEFA coefficient, will each play six games. They will draw two opponents from each of the three pots.

In line with what has been happening across the world, the human touch has been forgone for supercomputers. A team will be drawn on stage (starting with Pot 1 and ending with Pot 3) following which a computer will select the club's six opponents and corresponding fixtures.

The order of the games will be shared on a later date.

Arsenal came through the qualifying round to win last year's Champions League. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Which teams are part of the draw?

Arsenal, OL Lyonnes, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, VfL Wolfsburg, Barcelona, Chelsea, Benfica and Juventus have secured automatic qualification for the draw.

The remaining nine teams will come through the qualifying rounds, from the winners of the following ties:

Valerenga vs. Ferencvaros

Vorskla Poltava vs. OH Leuven

St. Pölten vs. Fortuna Hjørring

Katowice vs. Twente

BK Häcken vs. Atlético Madrid

Paris FC vs. Austria Vienna

Brann vs. Manchester United

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Real Madrid

Roma vs. Sporting CP

When do the games take place?

Matchday 1: Oct. 7-8

Matchday 2: Oct. 15-16

Matchday 3: Nov. 11-12

Matchday 4: Nov. 19-20

Matchday 5: Dec. 9-10

Matchday 6: Dec. 17