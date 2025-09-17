Open Extended Reactions

LIVERPOOL, England -- Alexander Isak will make his Liverpool debut in Wednesday's Champions League clash with Atlético Madrid at Anfield after being in named in Arne Slot's starting XI.

The Sweden international, who joined Liverpool from Newcastle United on transfer deadline day for a British-record £125 million ($171m), was omitted from the matchday squad on Sunday as his new club beat Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor.

Liverpool boss Slot hinted the 25-year-old would likely make his first appearance for his new club in his pre-match news conference on Tuesday.

Alexander Isak arrives at Anfield prior to Liverpool's Champions League clash with Atlético Madrid. Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

"There is definitely a chance [he will play], because he is in the squad," Slot said. "Then there is a chance to play. Normally I would say 99.9 percent sure, but I can say it's 100 percent sure he will not play 90 minutes. But he is part of the squad.

"It is already a Champions League game to look forward to but if people look forward to his playing time, that could mean that could happen tomorrow as well.

"The only thing that is sure is he will not play 90, and all the rest you will see tomorrow."