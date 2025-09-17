Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami's academy teams will be the first youth club to wear the official Lionel Messi logo on the new Promise Kit for the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.

The academy previously sported the senior team's pink home jersey, in an effort to brand the entire range of Inter Miami teams under one symbol.

- Messi delivers goal, assist; Miami tops Seattle

- Messi tracker: All goals, assists, key moments for Miami in 2025

"Our players will carry Messi's name and brand on their chest, reminding them of the excellence they are chasing," stated Inter Miami in a release.

"No other youth academy in the world has worn a jersey branded by Messi before, making it a historic moment for the Inter Miami Academy, as the Messi Logo will be proudly displayed on our Academy's jerseys in each match, as both the iconic pink home kit and the black away kit will feature the mark."

Lionel Messi's influence at Inter Miami will continue with his logo to feature on the club's academy jerseys. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Inter Miami said the decision to add the logo on both the pink home kit and the black away kit is an effort to symbolize the excellence each young player should aspire to achieve.

Miami jerseys featuring Messi's name and iconic No. 10 topped the list of Major League Soccer's best-selling kits of the 2025 campaign.

Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez trailed behind Messi in the number two slot, with Sergio Busquets at 16 and homegrown player Benjamin Cremaschi in 23rd.

Messi and Suárez also earned the number one and two slots, respectively, in 2024.