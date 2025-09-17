Open Extended Reactions

The Portland Thorns will retire the No. 12 jersey of longtime forward Christine Sinclair in a ceremony at Providence Park on Oct. 4.

Sinclair will also be the first player inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Sinclair retired in 2024 as the world's leading international goal scorer with 190 goals for Canada.

She was one of the first players in Thorns history, joining the team ahead of the inaugural NWSL season in 2013.

Christine Sinclair, one of the first players in Thorns history, retired in 2024. Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Sinclair is the only player to have stayed with the team for the entirety of that period. She helped Portland win the inaugural NWSL Championship in 2013 followed by titles in 2017 and 2023.

The Thorns also won the NWSL Shield in 2016 and 2021. Sinclair finished her career with 79 goals across all NWSL competitions, second in league history.

Jersey retirements are rare in soccer.

Alex Morgan -- who was Sinclair's teammate in Portland for the early years, including the 2013 championship -- had her No. 13 jersey retired by the San Diego Wave earlier this month.

Sinclair played internationally and professionally for nearly 25 years, first debuting for Canada in 2000.

She appeared in six World Cups. Sinclair's connection to Portland includes her time in the NCAA at the University of Portland, which she led to national championships in 2002 and 2005.

She was also named college soccer's best player as the MAC Hermann Trophy winner in 2004 and 2005.