Valencia vs Athletic Club: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Athletic Club resume their LaLiga campaign with a trip down south to Valencia, as the Estadio de Mestalla plays host on Saturday night. Ernesto Valverde's side made their long-awaited return to the UEFA Champions League in midweek, but suffered a home defeat at the hands of Arsenal.

Valencia, who finished 12th in La Liga last season, have no European football and thus had a full week to lick their wounds after being thrashed 0-6 by Barcelona last weekend. Carlos Corberan will be hoping for a response from his side, who have had a inconsistent start to the season, with a draw against Real Sociedad, followed by a loss away to Osasuna before an impressive 3-0 win over Getafe at home.

Athletic, meanwhile, started La Liga with three impressive wins over Sevilla, Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis, but the injury to Nico Williams has affected them greatly. They lost both games (at home to Deportivo Alaves and Arsenal) without him, with Valverde having to rejig his frontline.

The return of Aymeric Laporte to the club from Al-Nassr ought to strengthen Valverde's options in central defence, although he may only be fit enough for the bench this weekend.

Here is everything you need to know:

How to watch:

The match will be available on Disney+ in the UK, ESPN in the U.S., FanCode in India, beIN Sports in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, September 20 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET; 00.30 a.m. IST, Sunday and 5 a.m. AEST, Sunday).

Venue: Estadio de Mestalla

Referee: TBA

VAR: TBA

Team News:

Valencia

Carlos Corberan has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Athletic Club

Álex Padilla, GK: SUSPENDED

Unai Egiluz, D: OUT, ACL, est. return mid-Feb

Beñat Prados, M, OUT, ACL, est. return July 2026

Nico Williams, F/M, OUT, est. return late-Sept.

Expected Lineups:

Valencia

GK: Julen Agirrezabala

RB: Dimitri Foulquier | CB: César Tárrega | CB: Copete | LB: José Gayà

CM: Baptiste Santamaria | CM: Javi Guerra

RW: Luis Rioja | CAM: Diego López | LW: Arnaut Danjuma

CF: Hugo Duro

Athletic Club

GK: Unai Simón

RB: Jesús Areso | CB: Aitor Paredes | CB: Dani Vivian | LB: Yuri Berchiche

CM: Mikel Jauregizar | CM: Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta

RW: Iñaki Williams | CAM: Oihan Sancet | LW: Unai Gómez

CF: Gorka Guruzeta

Stats:

Ernesto Valverde's side have not scored in their last three games, although one of them was a friendly during the international break. However, of the six goals Athletic have scored so far this season, only two have come from open play.

Athletic have won three of their last four games at the Mestalla, having done the double over Valencia last season (both 1-0 wins).

Valencia have not scored more than one goal in a home game against Athletic in the last six occasions. The last time they did so was a 2-2 draw in 2020.

Valencia have the least shots on targer per 90 (2) of any team in LaLiga this season. They also have the worst cross success rate (15.5%) of any team in the league.

Athletic have the least xG conceded (2) of any team in LaLiga this season, although they have conceded 4 goals.

