Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is a transfer target for crosstown rivals Manchester City, while Juventus have joined the race to sign City star Bernardo Silva. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Kobbie Mainoo scored what proved to be the winning goal for Manchester United against Manchester City in the 2024 FA Cup final. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

- Manchester City are considering a shock move for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, according to TEAMtalk. The report adds that the 20-year-old is also on the radar of Chelsea and Newcastle United. Mainoo wanted to leave Old Trafford on loan in January due to his frustration over a lack of game time under Ruben Amorim, but the Red Devils were unwilling to let that happen. TEAMtalk reports that England international Mainoo, who has another two years to run on his existing contract at Old Trafford, could be worth as much as £70 million on the transfer market.

- Juventus general manager Damien Comolli will look to see if a move for Bernardo Silva is possible when the midfielder's Manchester City contract expires in the summer, Tuttosport reports. The Bianconeri have taken inspiration from AC Milan and Napoli's moves for Luka Modric and Kevin De Bruyne respectively. They expect competition for the 31-year-old from clubs in Europe (including his former club Benfica), the United States and the United Arab Emirates and hope the Portugal international will maintain his desire to play at the top level.

- Alexia Putellas has decided to stay at Barcelona for at least one more season after receiving a "tempting and powerful" offer from Paris Saint-Germain, reports Mundo Deportivo. As part of this decision, the midfielder has an agreement with Barça to allow for her amicable departure in the summer if she wants to leave the club, although she could just as easily extend her contract. This comes with the Liga F club telling PSG they would have to pay the 31-year-old's release clause for her to leave in the final days of this window. Meanwhile, another Mundo Deportivo report claims that PSG remain fixated on Putellas and could pay her €1 million release clause.

- Following La Gazzetta dello Sport's report on Real Madrid's plan to re-sign attacking midfielder Nico Paz from Como, the Italian outlet has given an insight into the clauses that could allow the move to happen. The option to bring back the 21-year-old for €9 miullion has already passed, but they could sign him for €10 million in 2026 or €11 million in 2027, while Los Blancos would also earn half of the fee from a transfer to another club and have the opportunity to match any offers received by Como.

- Chelsea have joined the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich in showing an interest in signing Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi when his contract expires in the summer. (Football Insider)

- Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is looking at the possibility of being reunited with Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling, with the Scottish giants willing to pay £50,000 of the £300,000 he earns a week if a loan can be agreed. (Football Transfers)

- Brentford could offer Kevin Schade an improved contract as they anticipate interest from bigger Premier League clubs, having lost Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa to Manchester United and Newcastle United respectively during the summer. (TEAMtalk)

- Free agent winger Yann Karamoh is expected to sign for FC Porto on Thursday once he has completed his medical. (Nicolò Schira)

- Sassuolo, Torino and Lecce are regularly tracking the progress of midfielder Giuliano Galoppo, who is on loan at River Plate from São Paulo. (Ekrem Konur)

- Boca Juniors midfielder Kevin Zenón is among the players being closely monitored by Sporting CP and FC Porto with European interest in the 24-year-old growing. (Ekrem Konur)

- Scouts from several European clubs attended River Plate's Copa Libertadores clash with Palmeiras on Wednesday to watch midfielder Kevin Castaño, who could be the subject of offers worth up to $20m. (Ekrem Konur)