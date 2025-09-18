Frank Leboeuf praises PSG's performance vs. Atalanta after an emphatic 4-0 win in the Champions League. (1:10)

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique has said he "wouldn't dare" watch from the stands his team play in their next two outings.

The French giants visit bitter rivals Marseille in Sunday's league game at the Stade Vélodrome and travel to Spain to take on Luis Enrique's former club Barcelona on Oct. 1.

Luis Enrique observed the first half of Wednesday's Champions League 4-0 triumph against Atalanta from up in the stands rather than down on the sidelines to get a broader view of the game just as he had done in Sunday's 2-0 league win against Lens.

Asked if he intends to do the same when his team visits Marseille and plays at Barcelona, Luis Enrique said laughing: "Ha, ha, ha, ha! Away from home?

"No. I wouldn't dare. I don't dare because of my physical integrity, which is not the best right now."

Luis Enrique, 55, is wearing a sling in his left arm after breaking his collarbone in a recent cycling accident.

"It's better not to play with certain things," he said. "I will watch it from the sidelines with my players and then I can also feel that heat." Luis Enrique explained ahead of their midweek game against Atalanta why he is following the method used by rugby coaches whereby they are up in the stands rather than by the field.

"From above, I get a lot of information that I can use at halftime," he said "Having more information is important for me."

Asked about Le Classique on Sunday, Luis Enrique said: "It's a French classic, a game that everyone wants to play and coach. It's an intense atmosphere and that's always attractive for any player."

PSG, that won a historic Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Champions League treble last season, have had a perfect start to the new campaign with five wins from five games in all competitions.