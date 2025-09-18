Open Extended Reactions

Brazil legend Ronaldo believes Neymar can play an important role at the 2026 World Cup.

Neymar, 33, has not played for Brazil because of injuries since October 2023.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has reiterated that Neymar "needs to be in good physical condition" to be considered for selection.

"Brazil can achieve anything with the players they have available," Ronaldo said.

"Neymar can be, and I believe he will be, an important player in the World Cup. Everyone wants Neymar at 100%. That's what Ancelotti wants, and what he wants too. In his mind, I see a strong desire to be at the World Cup and help the Brazilian team."

Neymar has featured for Brazil in three World Cups. Getty Images

Neymar, who is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, is keen to play in his fourth World Cup next year. He rejoined boyhood club Santos in January after ending his contract with Al Hilal.

He spent much of his time in Saudi Arabia on the sidelines due to an ACL injury he sustained while on international duty with Brazil in October 2023.

A thigh injury in April and a muscular problem last month were the reasons for Neymar's exclusions from Ancelotti's first two team selections.

Neymar's club side Santos are enduring a challenging season in Brazil's top flight. Sunday's 1-1 draw at Atletico Mineiro left Santos in 16th place -- one point ahead of the relegation spots.

Their ongoing struggles have drawn the ire of fans in recent weeks. Ronaldo believes the criticism of Neymar is not justified.

"I hope he's 100%," Ronaldo said of Neymar. "He's coming off a serious injury, and what he's going through is very natural: readaptation, game rhythm. The criticism is exaggerated, but expectations for him are always high, and that's why they exist. But Neymar knows what needs to be done to be 100% at the World Cup."

Brazil sealed a spot in next year's top tournament despite ending their campaign fifth in the South American standings, with 28 points, their worst finish in their World Cup qualifying history.

They have not lifted the world title since 2002 and the closest they have come since was a fourth-place finish in 2014 when they hosted the event. A two-time World Cup winner with Brazil, Ronaldo believes the national team is in good hands with Ancelotti.

"Ancelotti is a wonderful person, a team player, who always brings harmony and motivation," he said of the former Real Madrid and AC Milan coach.

"Tactically, he's brilliant, a winner in football. Ancelotti and the national team have everything they need to succeed."