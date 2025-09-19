Manchester United vs Chelsea: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Shaka Hislop discusses the pressure surrounding Ruben Amorim as his team faces Chelsea at Old Trafford this weekend. (1:26)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United will be Chelsea's first non-London opponents in the 2025-26 Premier League as the two giants clash at Old Trafford on Saturday. United come into the game after a sore defeat in the Manchester derby last weekend that has left them with four points after four games this season (W1, D1, L2).

Chelsea were outclassed at Bayern Munich, although their domestic form sees them enter game week 5 undefeated (W2, D2). Cole Palmer's return to the starting XI will be a lift for Enzo Maresca and he'll hope for a repeat of the last time they faced each other, when Chelsea won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in May.

Ruben Amorim, meanwhile, is looking for consecutive home game wins for the first time since taking charge, and he will hope that the additional days of rest and training afforded to his team can make a difference and they can build on the dramatic last-minute win over Burnley on Aug. 30.

Here is everything you need to know about Saturday's match:

How to watch:

The match will be available Sky Sports in the UK, Peacock in the U.S., JioHotstar in India, Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, September 20 at 5:30 p.m. BST (12:30 p.m. ET; 10:00 p.m. IST and 2:30 a.m. AEST, Sunday).

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester.

Referee: Peter Bankes

VAR: Craig Pawson

Team News:

Manchester United

Lisandro Martínez, D: ACL, OUT, est. return late Oct

Mason Mount, M/F: knock, DOUBT

Matheus Cunha, F: hamstring, DOUBT

Chelsea

Benoît Badiashile, D: leg, OUT, est. return mid-Oct

Dário Essugo, M: thigh, OUT, est. return late-Nov

Liam Delap, F: hamstring, OUT, est. return mid-Nov

Levi Colwill, D: ACL, OUT, est. late-Apr

Romeo Lavia, M: strain, OUT, est. return mid-Oct

Expected Lineups:

Manchester United (4-2-3-1)

GK: Senne Lammens

CB: Leny Yoro | CB: Matthijs De Ligt | CB: Luke Shaw

RWB: Diogo Dalot | CM: Bruno Fernandes | CM: Casemiro | LWB: Patrick Dorgu

AM: Bryan Mbuemo | AM: Amad

CF: Benjamin Sesko

Chelsea

GK: Robert Sánchez

RB: Reece James | CB: Trevoh Chalobah | CB: Tosin Adarabioyo | LB: Marc Cucurella

CM: Moisés Caicedo | CM: Enzo Fernández

RW: Pedro Neto | CAM: Cole Palmer | LW: Alejandro Garnacho

CF: João Pedro

Stats:

Manchester United have not lost to Chelsea in the Premier League at Old Trafford for 12 seasons (W5 D7). Their last loss was a 0-1 reverse in May 2013.

Chelsea's league win rate at Old Trafford is 18% (6/33) in the PL era, their lowest away to any club they've visited more than ten times.

No PL fixture has ended as a draw more than this one, with 27 draws (14 at Old Trafford).

Manchester United (8.3) have the second highest expected goals total in the PL this season, after Man City (8.5). Less happily for United fans, they also have the fourth worst xG against, with only Burnley (9.4), Aston Villa (7.4) and Wolves (7.2) having a higher xG against than United (6.9).

Bruno Fernandes is set to make his 200th PL appearance in this match. He will be the 28th player to reach that milestone for United.

Latest news and analysis:

-Transfer rumors, news: Man United's Mainoo a Man City target

The report adds that the 20-year-old is also on the radar of Chelsea and Newcastle United.

- Man United reveal record revenues despite on-field struggles

Manchester United revealed record revenues of £666.5 million ($909m) for last season but still reported a loss of £33m for the financial year.

- PFA working with Chelsea on treatment of Sterling, Diasi: sources

Both players are training away from the first-team after being told they have no future at Stamford Bridge.

- Maresca says Bayern Munich escaped 'clear red card'

Tah was given a yellow card after he tangled with João Pedro off the ball as they chased a ball behind Bayern's defence. Tah looked to swing his arm into Pedro's throat, leaving the Brazilian forward prone on the floor.