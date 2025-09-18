Gab and Juls breakdown the statement released by Fenerbahçe president about the sacking of Jose Mourinho. (1:18)

Benfica have confirmed they are in talks with José Mourinho to become their next manager.

In a statement to Portugal's financial regulator (CMVM) Benfica confirmed that "negotiations are underway for the hiring of coach José Mário dos Santos Mourinho Félix, which are expected to be concluded soon."

Mourinho is set to sign a contract with Benfica until June 2027.

Lage was dismissed on Tuesday following the team's 3-2 home loss to Qarabag in its Champions League opener

Mourinho was available having only been let go less than three weeks ago by Fenerbahce. A defeat against his former club Benfica in the Champions League qualification playoffs led to Mourinho's sacking.

The move marks a full-circle moment of sorts for Mourinho. It was at Benfica that Mourinho got his first experience as first-team manager in 2000 and should the deal be completed, he will embark on his 12th managerial role.

"I left my previous club four weeks ago," Mourinho told reporters after arriving to Lisbon on Wednesday evening.

"If you ask me if I expected to stay until the end of the season without coaching, that's not in my nature. I didn't want to say yes to some club that wasn't the right one, just because I'm a workaholic. When I was faced with the possibility of coaching Benfica, I didn't think twice about it, in the sense of 'I'm interested, I'd like it.'"

Mourinho recently declared his desire to return to coaching in his native Portugal while he is still "at the height" of his career.

He left Portugal in the summer of 2004 to join Chelsea shortly after guiding FC Porto to Champions League glory. He has won 26 major honours across spells with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Roma.

Benfica are sixth in the Primeira Liga standings and five points adrift of leaders FC Porto, but with a game in hand.

The Lisbon-based outfit play at AVS in the Primeira Liga on Saturday. Benfica have thrilling encounters coming up against Mourinho's former clubs.

They visit Stamford Bridge on September 30 when Benfica play at Chelsea in the Champions League before visiting FC Porto on Oct. 5 in the domestic league.

Benfica will also face another of Mourinho's former clubs when they host Real Madrid on Jan. 28, 2026, in Europe's elite club competition. Benfica, who last won the league title in the 2022-23 campaign, will hold presidential elections on Oct. 25.