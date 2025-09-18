Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas has turned down a big-money offer to join Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the closing of the transfer window this week, sources have told ESPN.

The French club approached the Spain midfielder and were prepared to hand her a multi-year contract in addition to a significant pay rise as they attempt to end OL Lyonnes' dominance in the Première Ligue.

A source told ESPN that Barça made it clear they were not open to offers for Putellas, but PSG were willing to execute her €1 million ($1.2m) release clause, which would have left the Catalan side powerless.

Alexia Putellas has chosen to stay at Barcelona. Pedro Salado/Getty Images

However, Putellas, a two-time Ballon d'Or winner, has pledged her commitment to Barça, where she has made over 450 appearances since re-joining from Levante in 2012.

The 31-year-old's contract with Barça expires next summer, although there is an option for it to be extended until 2027.

With the season already underway, Putellas's exit would have been a hammer blow to a Barça squad which has already been hugely reduced in size this summer, with just 18 players registered with the first team.

Fridolina Rolfö, Ingrid Engen, Jana Fernández, Ellie Roebuck, Bruna Vilamala, Martina Fernández and Lucía Corrales are among those who have departed, while only Laia Aleixandri has arrived.

The decision to let so many players leave is part of wider cost-cutting measures across the club's various sporting teams, as well as a desire to use the budget available to renew the contracts of players whose contracts are expiring.

As well as Putellas, Marta Torrejón, Mapi León, Salma Paralluelo, Clàudia Pina, Caroline Graham Hansen, Cata Coll and Ona Batlle's terms are all up in 2026.