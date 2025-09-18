Shaka Hislop discusses the pressure surrounding Ruben Amorim as his team faces Chelsea at Old Trafford this weekend. (1:26)

Manchester United have issued a warning to fans over their behavior when Chelsea visit Old Trafford on Saturday amid fears that Alejandro Garnacho's return to the club could be a catalyst for offensive chanting.

Garnacho, 21, is set for a hostile reception when he returns to United for the first time since his summer move to Stamford Bridge.

He was exiled by Ruben Amorim after criticizing the United head coach following the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham in May.

United have issued guidance -- including publishing a statement from fan group Rainbow Devils -- before Chelsea fixtures in the past.

And the club has attempted to preempt any offensive chanting ahead of Garnacho's comeback by warning supporters of "consequences" if they are caught engaging in songs which include an anti-gay slur.

A United club statement issued on Thursday read: "As we prepare to welcome Chelsea FC to Old Trafford this weekend, Manchester United would like to take this opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to ensuring that Old Trafford remains a place where everyone feels safe, respected and valued.

"We are aware of the use of the 'rent boy' chant that has been heard at fixtures involving Chelsea in recent years. We want to be absolutely clear: this chant is offensive, inappropriate and has no place at our stadium or within our game."

United have confirmed that the chant is considered a hate crime by both the Football Association and the Crown Prosecution Service.

They say they will consider punishments including ejection from the stadium, issuing a banning order or pursuing criminal charges for any fans caught taking part in offensive chanting.

The club statement continued: "We call on our supporters to uphold the values of our club by avoiding language and behaviour that causes harm or offence.

"We encourage fans to challenge this chant and any other discriminatory behaviour, and instead channel passion into positive support for the team."