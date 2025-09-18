Open Extended Reactions

NEWCASTLE, England -- Barcelona manager Hansi Flick laid down the gauntlet to Marcus Rashford on Wednesday -- and on Thursday, in stunning fashion, he responded as Barça opened their Champions League campaign with a 2-1 win at a raucous St. James' Park against Newcastle United.

Ahead of the match, Flick had urged Rashford to prove himself back in England. He did just that, scoring twice in the second half -- the first a fine header and the second a brilliant strike from distance that hit the underside of the bar on the way past Nick Pope.

The goals, Rashford's first for Barça since his summer move from Manchester United, earned Flick's side a vital European win in an encounter where in which Newcastle played their part in as well. Anthony Gordon's 90th-minute goal set up seven tense minutes of stoppage time, but it did not take the spotlight from Rashford.

It famously took Rashford only one game to open his account for Man United, of course, and 10 for Aston Villa. After a low-key start at Barça, his first goal has arrived in his fifth appearance, and it makes him the first Englishman to score for the Catalan club in the European Cup since Gary Lineker in 1989.

"For me it was the first step," Flick said after the match. "He has to make the next step. This match, these goals here in England against Newcastle for Barcelona in first Champions League match this season, it's great. It gives him confidence in himself. This is the most important thing.

"But I am not surprised. His skills are unbelievable and his finishing is unbelievable. For a striker, of course, it's always good to score. I am really happy. He is an important player. When we spoke before the season, about what we need for the team, we needed a player like him."

The biggest compliment Rashford could be paid by the home supporters was the fierce jeers that accompanied his substitution late in the game. As Flick embraced him warmly on the touchline, he must have been thinking about how much he loves facing Newcastle. That's now 11 goals in 16 appearances against them.

These two may prove the most memorable. The timing of his first Barça goal, opening the scoring in a tight Champions League affair, could not have been more perfect. The setting was pretty good, too, back in England where, at times during some tough spells with United, he has been written off. This was a reminder that he still has plenty to offer at the top level.

It was also welcome for Flick. With Lamine Yamal missing through injury, there were questions about how Barça's attack would fair in the North East of England. Those questions looked understandable at the break, but Rashford, supported by the tireless Raphinha and Fermín López, as well as Robert Lewandowski, ensured that narrative will not get off the ground just yet.

Instead, United castaway Rashford was the catalyst for what was a good European away performance in a fixture that had been billed as one of the toughest Barça will face of eight in the League Phase of the competition. This is mainly because of how Newcastle have improved in recent years and the ferocious home support, but also because of some romanticism around the meeting.

This is not the most-played match-up in European football, but that is what made it such a special occasion. There is some shared history, too. As thousands of black-and-white clad fans poured from the city centre to the stadium, the statue of Sir Bobby Robson, the Durham-born lad who went on to manage both of these sides, was dressed in a half-and-half scarf.

Faustino Asprilla was also present, rolled out before kick off to evoke memories of his hat-trick in a win over Barça here in 1997. He also made an appearance on the pre-game tifo, "Tino Turner" greeting the players as they entered the pitch in reference to a headline which followed his devastating display against the Blaugrana almost 30 years ago.

For a brief while, it looked like another famous night may be possible on Tyneside. The energy in the stadium was electric. If you were just listening to the reactions of the supporters, you would be forgiven for thinking Newcastle had raced into a 3-0 lead inside 10 minutes. What they were actually cheering was a header, a block and a tackle.

The players fed off the atmosphere but chances came and went. Gordon somehow missed the ball after good work from Anthony Elanga and Joan García produced a stunning save from Harvey Barnes after more good work from Elanga.

Barça weathered the storm, though, and established some control in midfield through Pedri. Half chances came and went, mainly for Lewandowski, who revealed this week he had a Newcastle shirt when he was younger and was a big fan of club legend Alan Shearer. This was his first start of the season following a recent return from injury but there was to be no goal. Shearer would have been flattered by the Poland striker's praise but happy to see Newcastle keep him out.

Newcastle could not keep Barça out, though. When an attack, led by Raphinha, appeared to have ended, Jules Koundé collected the ball and delivered a devastating cross. Rashford had burst into the box and produced a fine glancing header in front of the travelling Barça supporters.

It just took nine minutes for his second Barça goal to arrive. Collecting the ball in the middle of the pitch, there appeared little trouble as Sandro Tonali ushered him towards the corner of the 18-yard box. What followed was an unstoppable rocket of a shot which shook the cross bar on it's way in. Chants of "Rashford" -- the first since he signed -- could be heard from the away end as silence fell over St. James' Park for the first time.

"It was a split second, I felt there was a gap," Rashford said of his second goal. "I thought 'Try to get a shot off.' Their player was trying to block it so I tried to lift it. I knew when I caught it, it would take the keeper some going to stop it.

Gordon's 90th minute consolation, followed by the sign going up for seven minutes of stoppage time brought the noise decibels back, belief returning, but that was all it was. Pedri took control of the ball and Barça saw the game out in a way they were unable to in last season's semifinal, when they eventually lost a classic to Inter Milan. This time they held on, giving Rashford the dream night.