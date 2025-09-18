Open Extended Reactions

Elisabeth Terland scored a hat trick as Manchester United beat Norwegian club SK Brann 3-0 to reach the Women's Champions League for the first time.

The men's team may have no European football this season but Terland, facing her former club in the final round of qualifying, ensured Marc Skinner's side will be among the continent's elite in the league phase.

They overturned a 1-0 first-leg deficit to complete a 3-1 aggregate victory with a dominant display at Leigh Sports Village.

Brann's advantage, given to them by Ingrid Stenevik's 76th-minute header against the run of play in Norway last week, was cancelled out after just nine minutes.

Terland won the ball high up the pitch and found Jayde Riviere, who swung in a dangerous cross. Brann's defence were unable to clear the ball and it fell to Terland, who lashed it into the top corner.

Elisabeth Terland struck a hat trick to see Man United past SK Brann and into the main draw of the Women's Champions League. Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Four minutes later United took the lead on aggregate when Terland headed in Julia Zigiotti's corner at the far post.

Terland came agonisingly close to completing a first-half treble when her curler hit a post. The Norwegian also had the ball in the net early in the second half but the goal was ruled out for handball.

The hat trick goal, which felt inevitable, finally arrived in the 62nd minute.

Terland latched on to Melvine Malard's through ball and coolly tucked it past the onrushing Brann keeper Selma Panengstuen.

United could have added to their tally but Panengstuen made good saves from Fridolina Rolfö and Ella Toone to keep the score down before United's celebrations began.