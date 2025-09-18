Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City's prolific striker Erling Haaland broke yet another record on Thursday, reaching 50 Champions League goals in fewer appearances than anyone in the history of the competition.

Haaland headed City in front against Napoli at the Etihad Stadium to tally his half-century of goals in just 49 appearances. That obliterated the previous record set by former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who needed 62 games.

Lionel Messi took 66 and remains the youngest player to reach 50, aged 24 years and 284 days, with 25-year-old Haaland displacing Kylian Mbappé in second.

Haaland has now surpassed some of European soccer's greats on the Champions League and European Cup all-time scorers list. He moved ahead of Real Madrid icon Alfredo di Stefano and ex-Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Erling Haaland celebrates his 50th Champions League goal. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

He is level with Filippo Inzaghi and one behind Thierry Henry, who is 10th on UEFA's list. Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer in the Champions League with 141 goals, while Messi is second with 129.

While most of his goals have come with Man City, Haaland scored eight goals in six games for Red Bull Salzburg in 2019, including a hat trick on his Champions League debut against Genk, and 15 in 13 for Borussia Dortmund -- scoring twice in a game on six of those occasions.

Haaland this season has scored 12 goals in seven appearances for club and country. He hit five goals in Norway's 11-1 win over Moldova. He then struck twice in City's 3-0 victory over United on Sunday.

Man City went on to beat Napoli 2-0 to make a winning start to their European campaign as they look to regain the trophy they won for the first time in 2023.

Information from ESPN Research, PA and The Associated Press was used in this report.