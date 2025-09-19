Arsenal vs Man City: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

The ESPN FC crew debate whether Manchester City are back to their best following a comfortable 2-0 win over Napoli in the Champions League. (1:52)

Are Man City back to their best following Napoli win? (1:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal resume their Premier League campaign with a blockbuster fixture against Manchester City, with the Emirates Stadium playing host on Sunday. Both teams picked up 2-0 wins in their midweek UEFA Champions League fixtures, with Arsenal winning away at Athletic Club, while City defeated 10-man Napoli at home.

However, Mikel Arteta's side have had an extra 48 hours of rest having played on Tuesday night which might prove crucial against Pep Guardiola's side come Sunday. Despite a long injury list, Arteta's squad depth after a summer of spending has greatly improved, and it was on display against Bilbao, with substitutes Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard combining for both goals.

Guardiola also has a lengthy injury list to deal with, although John Stones and Rayan Ait-Nouri could be in contention for the Arsenal game having missed the win over Napoli. City didn't have to exert themselves too much, with Napoli going down to ten men after 21 minutes, and goals from Jeremy Doku and Erling Haaland in the second half sealing the win.

Stuart MacFarlane / Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Following the 3-0 victory in the Manchester derby, City appear back to their best following an unimpressive start to the season that included losses to Tottenham and Brighton. As for Arsenal, the loss to Liverpool remains their only blip, and also the only goal they've conceded this season, with 11 unanswered goals resulting in four wins from five in all competitions.

Arsenal and City played two very contentious games last season -- a 2-2 draw at the Etihad that included an injury-time equaliser from Stones and a 5-1 demolition of City at the Emirates in the return fixture. There is no love lost between either squad, who will be keen on bragging rights apart from not losing ground in the title race.

Here is everything you need to know:

How to watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, Peacock in the U.S., JioHotstar in India, Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, September 21 at 4.30 p.m. BST (11.30 a.m. ET; 9 p.m. IST and 1.30 a.m. AEST, Monday).

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London.

Referee: Stuart Attwell

VAR: Jared Gillett

Team News:

Arsenal

Kai Havertz, F: knee, OUT, est. return mid Oct

Gabriel Jesus, F: ACL, OUT, est. return late Dec

Martin Ødegaard, M: shoulder, DOUBT

Bukayo Saka, F: hamstring, OUT, est. return early Oct

Ben White, D: knock, DOUBT

Manchester City

Mateo Kovacic, M: achilles tendon, OUT, est. return early Oct

Omar Marmoush, F: knee, OUT, est. return early Oct

Rayan Cherki, M: thigh, OUT, est. return early Nov

Rayan Ait-Nouri, D: ankle, DOUBT

John Stones, D: knock, DOUBT

Expected Lineups:

Arsenal (4-3-3)

GK: David Raya

RB: Jurriën Timber | CB: William Saliba | CB: Gabriel Magalhães | LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly

CM: Declan Rice | CM: Martín Zubimendi | CM: Mikel Merino

RW: Noni Madueke | CF: Viktor Gyökeres | LW: Eberechi Eze

Manchester City (4-3-3)

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma

RB: Rico Lewis | CB: Ruben Dias | CB: Josko Gvardiol | LB: Nathan Ake

CM: Tijjani Reijnders | CDM: Rodri CM: Bernardo Silva

RW: Phil Foden | CF: Erling Haaland | LW: Jeremy Doku

Stats:

Mikel Arteta could become the first manager ever to go five consecutive games unbeaten against Pep Guardiola, with Man City winless in their last four games against Arsenal (0-2-2, W-D-L).

City have lost five of their last seven Premier League games following a midweek European fixture (including the 1-5 loss to Arsenal last season).

Arsenal have not beaten City in back-to-back games since December 2015. The two wins Arsenal have managed in their last four games against City are matched by two wins in the 22 games beforehand.

Arsenal are yet to concede a goal at home this season, while also being top-scorers alongside Liverpool and Chelsea.

City have the most xG in the league this season (8.5), while Arsenal have conceded the second-least (2.4).

Latest news and analysis:

play 1:20 Moreno praises 'mature' Arsenal for win in Bilbao Ale Moreno says Arsenal did what they needed to do to start their Champions League campaign with a 2-0 win vs. Athletic Club in Bilbao.

Champions League talking points: Is this Arsenal's year? Which stars shone for their team?

Behold, the Chaaaaampiooooons! That sound you hear is our collective joy at the UCL's return. ESPN experts offer their thoughts on Matchday 1 so far.

With Haaland and Guardiola, Manchester City can never be counted out in the Champions League

Don't tell Pep Guardiola the odds -- as Erling Haaland & Co. showed vs. Napoli, Manchester City are still a threat to win the Champions League.

Haaland breaks record as fastest to 50 UCL goals

Manchester City's Erling Haaland has reached 50 Champions League goals in fewer appearances than anyone in the history of the competition.

Arsenal show at Athletic that they possess the depth to win the Champions League

Subs Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard powered Arsenal past Athletic Club on Tuesday, showing off the depth needed to win the Champions League.

Martinelli: Told teammates about plan off bench

Gabriel Martinelli has revealed he told his team-mates how he would exploit Athletic Bilbao just moments before coming off the bench and sending Arsenal on their way to victory.