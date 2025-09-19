UCL stats: Haaland's record 50, Rashford's memorable Barcelona debut, Mbappe, Kane pile on goals

Open Extended Reactions

The UEFA Champions League is back for a new season, and it's bigger than before with three days - Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday - of action on Matchday 1. While defending champions Paris Saint-Germain were untroubled, past champions Liverpool (against Atlético Madrid), Real Madrid (against Marseille) needed comeback wins while Barcelona, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Arsenal started strong.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of the mid-week stats from the UCL:

57

Kylian Mbappe had a good game scoring a match-winning brace, first tying Ruud van Nistelrooy (7th) and then Thomas Muller (6th) on the all-time UCL top scorers list.

14

This was Mbappe's 14th career game-winning goal in UCL. Since he made his debut in the competition in 2016-17, only Robert Lewandowski (15) and Cristiano Ronaldo (14) have more in that span.

48

Mbappe's goal was the 48th penalty kick goal by Real Madrid in UCL history, one away from tying Bayern Munich (49) for most by any team.

18, 33

At 18 years and 33 days, Franco Mastantuono became Real Madrid's youngest starter in the UEFA Champions League, bettering Endrick's mark, set last season, by 40 days.

1

Dani Carvajal's got his first career red card in 92 UEFA Champions League appearances (4th overall of his senior career for the club). This is also the first straight red in UCL for a Real Madrid player since Sergio Ramos in 2020.

1

This was Real Madrid's first win, and first game-winning goal, in a UCL match where it had a player red-carded (double yellow or straight red) since 2013 vs Galatasaray.

31

Timothy Weah scored against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu 31 years after his father George did so for another French club, PSG, in the 1993-94 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

49, 50

Erling Haaland tied Thierry Henry (50) for ninth-most goals in UCL history, breaking the record for fewest appearances to reach the milestone - 49. The record was previously held by Ruud van Nistelrooy (62).

25, 59

At 25 years and 59 days, Haaland is the second youngest to score 50 goals in the UCL. The youngest? Lionel Messi at 24 years and 284 days.

48

With his 48th career UCL goal, Mohamed Salah ties Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Andriy Shevchenko for 11th on the all-time top scorers list.

4

No player in UEFA Champions League history has scored more away goals at Anfield than Marcos Llorente (4, tied with Karim Benzema).

91.42

Virgil van Dijk's goal (91 minutes, 42 seconds) is the second latest game-winning goal by Liverpool in UCL history. Only Steven Gerrard (92:29 in 2014 vs Ludogorets) had a later one.

5

Interestingly, all 5 of Liverpool's wins this season across competitions have come with game winners in the final 10 minutes.

1

Marcus Rashford is the first FC Barcelona player to score a brace on his away debut in the UEFA Champions League.

1

Against Newcastle, Rashford ranked first or joint first for Barcelona for shots (6), touches in the opposition box (10), dribbles (5) and possession won (6). Why is this special? He is the first Barca player to produce those numbers in a match since Lionel Messi back in 2015.

1

Rashford is the first Englishman to play, and score, for Barcelona in a European Championship since Gary Lineker.

1

Rashford is the first English player with a multi-goal UCL game for a non-English team against an English opponent in England.

1

Ansu Fati scores his first goal since November 2023, snapping an 26-game scoreless streak in all competitions, the longest in his senior career

15

Of Gabriel Martinelli's 52 career goals with Arsenal in all competitions, 8 have been as a sub, that is 15% of all his goals.

1

This is the first time that two different Arsenal players have scored in the same UCL game as a sub.

17

Bayern Munich now has 16 goals in league and UCL play this season - this is the most among teams in Europe's top 5 leagues.

21

Harry Kane leads UCL with 21 goals since joining Bayern Munich in 2023-24. No other player has scored more than 17 in span (Kylian Mbappe).

22

Kane has 22 multigoal games in league and UCL play since his arrival at Bayern Munich, the most among all top 5 league players in that span (Mbappé is second here as well, with 21).

23 / 24

Kane has converted 23 of his 24 penalties attempted for Bayern Munich in all competitions.

14

Karim Adeyemi scores his 14th career goal in UCL (10th for Borussia Dortmund). The only German player with more UCL goals than Karim Adeyemi (14) before turning 24 years old is Thomas Muller (16).

2

PSG's 4-0 win is the club's second largest margin of victory in a UCL opener. Its largest was a 5-0 win over Celtic in the 2017-18 season.

29

Marquinhos is the 29th different Brazilian player to score 10+ career UCL goals. Neymar has the record at 43.

7

Juventus and Dortmund's 4-4 draw is the 7th time in UCL history that both teams score at least 4 goals in a match

8

The 8 second-half goals in Juventus vs Dortmund are tied for the most in a UEFA Champions League half with last season's Bayern-Dinamo Zagreb match.

13

Gerónimo Rulli's 13 saves are tied for the second most by a GK in a UEFA Champions League match in last 15 seasons.

24

Jordan Larsson scored his first UCL goal 24 years to the day after his father, Henrik Larsson, scored his first UCL goal.

8

Union Saint-Gilloise is the 8th different club from Belgium to score in UCL history. Only 3 of those clubs previously scored in their UCL debut (Club Brugge, Standard Liege, Gent)

2

Rodrigo Huescas became the second player to assist on his birthday on his UEFA Champions League debut. Interestingly, the other to do so was also born on 18 September and also achieved that 22 years of age - Lewis Holtby in 2012 for FC Schalke. A neat coincidence!

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.