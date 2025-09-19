Shaka Hislop discusses the pressure surrounding Ruben Amorim as his team faces Chelsea at Old Trafford this weekend. (1:26)

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is of interest to Manchester United, Atlético Madrid and Barcelona, while United midfielder Casemiro is on the radar of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic could be on the market soon. (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United, Atlético Madrid and Barcelona are keeping tabs on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. A replacement for 37-year-old Robert Lewandowski is a priority for Barca manager Hansi Flick, as forward is out of contract next summer. As such, the club could turn to Vlahovic, who has scored four goals in his last four outings for Juve. United are still looking to bolster their forward line, despite the €85m signing of Benjamin Sesko, and Atletico are also monitoring the situation in the event that either Julián Álvarez or Alexander Sørloth leave the club.

- Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is on the radar of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr, says Mundo Deportivo. Casemiro, 33, has a contract which expires in the summer and United are keen to raise funds to bring in new players, though they are only looking to recoup around half of the €70m they spent to sign him from Real Madrid in 2022.

- Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa could return to Serie A in Italy in the summer, says TEAMtalk. Chiesa, 27, arrived from Juventus for €12m in 2024 but has struggled with injuries and made only 14 appearances last season, where he scored two goals and managed two assists. This season, he has one goal in four Premier League matches, but Liverpool boss Arne Slot isn't convinced about his future and is open to offers.

- Chelsea are looking to find out-of-favor winger Raheem Sterling a new club in January after recent interest from Bayern Munich and Napoli, reports Sky Sports News. The England international has been frozen out at Stamford Bridge by Blues boss Enzo Maresca, so much so that the PFA have contacted Chelsea about the treatment of him and teammate Axel Disasi. Defender Disasi is also expected to depart in January, having previously been wanted by the likes of West Ham United, Sunderland and Bournemouth.

- Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is prepared to let striker Gabriel Jesus leave in January, reports Football Insider. The Brazil international is expected to be out of action until December with a cruciate ligament injury - something which scuppered a possible transfer this summer. However, following the €63.5m arrival of Viktor Gyökeres at the Emirates, Arsenal are now open to offers to sign Jesus should they materialize in the new year.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:21 Does a multiyear contract extension make sense for Messi at Miami? Gab and Juls debate whether a contract extension makes sense for Lionel Messi ahead of the World Cup.

OTHER RUMORS

- Al Hilal are prepared to spend €100m to try and sign Real Madrid forward Vinicíus Júnior. (Ekrem Konur)

- Manchester United are targeting a move for Al Hilal midfielder Rúben Neves for as little as £17m in January, as the Portugal international is reportedly keen on a return to Europe (CaughtOffisde)

- Claims that former Manchester United defender Phil Jones, who is a free agent, is about to join Wrexham have been shut down after he was spotted at a recent match. (Daily Mirror)

- Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, 25, is of interest to Tottenham and a number of other Premier League clubs. (TBR)

- Barcelona are scouting Dinamo Zagreb's 16-year-old Portuguese forward Cardoso Varela, who is under contract until 2028. (Ekrem Konur)

- AC Milan are ready to turn their attention towards signing Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki if a new contract for Mike Maignan can't be agreed. (QS)

- Hertha BSC's 17-year-old left-back Yunus Unal is attracting interest from Bayern Munich, Stuttgart, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, and Werder Bremen. (Bild)

- Vítor Pereira is set to sign a new three-year contract at Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Sky Sports News)

- Tigres playmaker Juan Brunetta is back on the radar of several Italian clubs, including Bologna, Udinese and Fiorentina. (Ekrem Konur)

- Former Roma and Juventus striker Mirko Vučinić is ready to become the new manager of Montenegro (Nicolo Schira)

- West Ham United have identified Gary O'Neil as a potential successor to Graham Potter. (Independent)

- Former Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo and ex-Burnley boss Sean Dyche are also under consideration. (Guardian)