João Pedro said his partnership with Chelsea teammate Cole Palmer is working and hopes it continues to flourish.

Palmer and Pedro were two of Chelsea's standout players at the FIFA Club World Cup, scoring three goals each to help their team lift the trophy.

Pedro, who joined Chelsea this summer from Brighton & Hove Albion, has scored two league goals and has three assists, including setting up Palmer in Saturday's 2-2 league draw at Brentford.

"Cole is a very different player because he thinks very fast," Pedro told ESPN Brasil. "He manages to make decisions that we often don't expect. But I believe that since the [Club] World Cup, he has been very close to me, always talking with me and me with him. We try to combine our ideas so that it works in the games. I think it's working, thank God, and may it continue like this."

Pedro, 23, is not surprised by how fast he has adapted to Chelsea.

A youth product of Fluminense, Pedro played four seasons at Watford before signing for Brighton in 2023. He finished as the Seagulls' joint-top scorer with 10 goals in the Premier League last season.

"I saw myself very prepared for a moment like this," he said. "I dreamed of being in the moment I am living today, which is playing for the Brazilian national team, playing for Chelsea, and being able to showcase great football.

"I think it's the moment I've always dreamed of since I came to Chelsea, to be living this. I won my first title very quickly ... I think it's an incredible moment ... I think now it's about staying and working hard to remain there in the national team and at Chelsea as well. So I keep my feet on the ground, always try to stay calm, and keep working."

Pedro said he has built resilience from going through tough times earlier in his career.

"When I was 15 years old, I wanted to stop playing football," he said. "I wasn't getting many opportunities at Fluminense, I would play for five minutes, sometimes not even play. Sometimes I wasn't even in the group for the game. I went through all that at Fluminense's youth academy and when I got here, too... I arrived at Watford and stayed there for three years.

"We went to the Premier League, then dropped to the Championship....I was even joking with the team psychologist that I think I had to have a lot of resilience, to wait for the moment."

Pedro is not only helping Chelsea on the pitch but also assisting fellow Brazil international Estêvão adapt to England. Estêvão completed a transfer to Stamford Bridge from Palmeiras over the summer after turning 18.

"I always try to help him, because I know how important he is, not only for Chelsea but also for the national team," Pedro said.