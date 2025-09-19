Hansi Flick speaks after Marcus Rashford's two goals in Barcelona 2-1 win over Newcastle in the Champions League. (1:01)

Paul Scholes and Jack Grealish led the praise for Pedri on Thursday after the midfielder helped Barcelona kick off their Champions League campaign with a 2-1 win against Newcastle United.

Marcus Rashford took the headlines with a stunning brace on his return to England, but Pedri also dazzled in the middle of the park alongside Frenkie de Jong.

"My new favourite footballer," former Manchester United midfielder Scholes posted on Instagram alongside a photo of the Spain international.

Grealish, on loan at Everton from Manchester City, said on his stories: "Pedri and De Jong are a joy to watch."

Pedri struggled with injuries earlier in his career, but the 22-year-old has remained fit and has excelled in a deeper midfield role since Hansi Flick took charge in the summer of 2024.

As Barça clocked up 63.8% possession at St James' Park, he had more touches (113) and attempted more passes (93 with a 91.4% completion rate) than any other player on the pitch.

Pedri impressed as Barcelona beat Newcastle 2-1 in the Champions League on Saturday. Dennis Agyeman / Europa Press via Getty Images

His influence on the game was especially noticeable in the seven minutes of stoppage time when he took control of the ball and killed the game after Anthony Gordon had pulled a goal back for Newcastle.

Gordon felt the way Barça handled the ball, led by Pedri, was the better than anything he has previously encountered in the Premier League.

"I think the way they keep the ball was a learning experience," he told beIN. "We don't play against that kind of style in England, not at that level anyway.

"I thought they were the best I've played against in that sense of the game. Some of that play in midfield was really top.

"We've played against some top teams. [Manchester] City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, but the way they pass the ball, the midfielders, the way they were fluid in their movement and combining, made it really hard for us to press -- and it's not easy coming here and doing that.

"We press with intensity, we're very physical, but to be fair to them, they did really well."

Pedri made 59 appearances last season as Barça won LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercopa, while they came up short in the Champions League, losing to Inter Milan in the semifinal.

He has featured in all five of Barça's fixtures this season as they remain unbeaten through four league games and their Champions League opener.