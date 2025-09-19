Rob Dawson explains why he thinks Man United should keep Ruben Amorim. (2:51)

MANCHESTER -- Ruben Amorim has insisted that he still has the backing of Manchester United's board after meeting co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe on Thursday.

Amorim also met with CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox at United's Carrington training centre.

The summit comes after defeat to Manchester City last weekend condemned United to their worst start to a Premier League season since 1992-93.

And the Portuguese coach has said the club's hierarchy are still behind him ahead of a crucial game against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Asked what was said in the meeting with Ratcliffe, Amorim joked: "New contract, he was offering me a new contract!

"No, it was normal things. To show his support, explaining that it is a long project. He said many times this is my first season. For me it's not. But normal things.

Ruben Amorim has insisted that he still has support from co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe despite recent Manchester United results. Jan Kruger/Getty Images

"I spoke with him, Omar and Jason, trying to see all the data around the team.

"So a normal meeting and we had several. But in this moment, it's normal that people pay attention to that."

Amorim has been boosted by the return of Mason Mount and Matheus Cunha.

The pair missed the 3-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium, but have been passed fit to feature against Enzo Maresca's side.

Chelsea, who lost 3-1 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek, are looking for their first league win at Old Trafford for more than 12 years.

Amorim, meanwhile, is looking for a win to ease the pressure on his position after a week of speculation following the result against City.

"This is football and this is maybe the club with the most pressure in the world," Amorim said.

"We want to win. And again, you can say whatever.

"I think last year I was very critical of the way we played. I think we are playing well until the boxes -- defending and attacking.

"We need to be more aggressive in the boxes and be more clinical. The rest, I think we are improving.

"And compared to last year, we're in a better place. But we need to win and we lost against Arsenal and City. Losing, in the beginning, especially after last season, is a problem."