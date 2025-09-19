Open Extended Reactions

Kylian Mbappé may have started in Real Madrid's opening five games and scored six goals, but coach Xabi Alonso said the forward will also be rotated this season.

Alonso has started Rodrygo ahead of Vinícius on the left wing on several occasions this season. Asked if Mbappé was the only undisputed starter at Madrid, Alonso said on Friday: "We have a lot of games and I'm sure that there will be a game where he will not be a starter.

"He will have to accept it naturally. Kylian is very important but there will be days that he may not play from the start. We've played only five games, we have to wait to draw conclusions."

Alonso revealed he spoke with Vinícius Júnior during Friday's training session after the forward had been unhappy after being left out of the starting XI in Madrid's 2-1 Champions League win against Marseille on Tuesday.

Against Marseille, Rodrygo started in place of Vinícius, who came on in the 63rd minute.

"I see him well," Alonso said of Vinícius on Friday. "Obviously [on Thursday] because of what had happened the other day [Tuesday], it wasn't the time to talk to him. But today he seemed more positive and had a happier attitude. I spoke with him, not much. He did some individual work with me and he finished with a very good feeling."

Alonso did not confirm if Vinícius will start in Saturday's league game against Espanyol.

"We will see what happens tomorrow," he said.

Alonso insisted both Rodrygo and Vinícius have both done well whether playing from the start or coming off the bench.

"Both in the starting lineup and off the bench, their impact have been very good," he said."Rodrygo's quality, his ability to move forward, his ability to link up... but Vinícius also has that."

Alonso, whose side have won all five games this season, wants all his players to feel equally valuable.

"For me, there are many important players in this squad," he said. "In terms of level, experience, track record, and what they'll bring us. Vinícius is one of them, Jude [Bellingham], Fede [Valverde], Aurélien [Tchouaméni], Dean [Huijsen], Arda [Guler] ... I value everyone very much and I want the whole team to feel important. Everyone is in this boat, and we need everyone rowing in the same direction."

Alonso has not ruled out giving minutes to Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga, who had both returned to fitness.

Bellingham has been unavailable since undergoing a shoulder surgery in July after playing with Madrid at the Club World Cup while Camavinga has not featured since April because of different injuries. Madrid will be without Huijsen, who was sent off in last weekend's 2-1 win at Real Sociedad.