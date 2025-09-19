Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano insists that Lionel Messi's contract extension with the club would be tremendous news for both the club and Major League Soccer (MLS) given the importance of having "the best player who has played the sport" in the United States.

Sources confirmed to ESPN that Messi and Inter Miami are close to finalizing a multi-year contract extension for the club captain, with just a few details left to be completed. Once signed by the player and club, the contract will be sent to MLS for final approval.

"I'm not going to talk about hypotheticals. Besides, I'm not the one who has to break that news. I hope it happens soon, as I always say, because I think it's tremendous news, not only for the club but for MLS in general," Mascherano told a news conference.

"But I think that if it does happen, it'll be great news for American soccer in general, to be able to count on him for a while longer. But anyway, I repeat, I think we have to wait for things to develop on their own and for those who have to announce it to be able to announce it. Well, I think it's not just for the team. Obviously, for the team, for the club, for the history of this club, it's something unique.

"But I think for soccer in general in the United States, it would be very, very important news because they could have the best player who has played the sport for a while longer."

Javier Mascherano joined his former Barcelona and Argentina teammate, Lionel Messi, at Inter Miami in November 2024. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Messi first signed for Inter Miami on July 15, 2023, on a two-and-a-half-year contract through the end of the 2025 campaign. Since his arrival, he has propelled the club to the inaugural 2023 Leagues Cup trophy, 2024 Supporters' Shield and set the record for most points in a single MLS season.

Individually, Messi earned the MLS MVP in 2024 after recording 20 goals and 16 assists in just 19 regular-season matches.

This season, Messi has scored a total of 28 goals and 14 assists in all competitions in 36 games for Inter Miami and, including the Concacaf Champions Cup, Club World Cup, MLS and Leagues Cup.

The team now counts on the club captain in the final stretch of the season as Inter Miami looks to secure a playoff spot and compete for the 2025 Supporters' Shield.

Inter Miami sit in sixth place on the table with 49 points in 27 games with seven matches remaining.