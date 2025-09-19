Tom Hamilton discusses Wrexham's latest transfers, and how he thinks they will perform in the Championship this season. (1:27)

Wrexham's non-executive director Shaun Harvey has labelled speculation that Phil Parkinson's job is at risk as an "absolute disgrace," and insisted that the club will not "panic" despite a poor start to the season.

Parkinson has led Wrexham to three straight promotions but after a tough start to life in the Championship -- the Welsh side are 21st in the second tier with one win from five games -- a local newspaper reported that owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac had held talks over the manager's future.

But Harvey has said that Parkinson has the board's full support.

"It's an absolute disgrace," Harvey told the Fearless in Devotion podcast about reports that discussions had taken place. "We've got to face the facts. There is going to be speculation ... What's going on at Wrexham?

"Is there disappointment in results, yeah. We're disappointed we haven't got four points at this moment in time.

"But to start quoting discussions and meetings that have taken place is the bit that's the disgrace. It's just nonsense."

Phil Parkinson's Wrexham have won just one out of five games in the Championship this season. Cody Froggatt/PA Images

Harvey, who has appeared frequently in Disney+/FX series "Welcome to Wrexham," added that Wrexham are a "long way" from having a problem with Parkinson, who has been in charge for almost all of Reynolds and Mac's ownership.

"Phil has everybody at the club's full support," Harvey added. "I know before somebody starts writing headlines -- 'Harvey gives Parkinson the vote of confidence' -- that is not the vote of confidence.

"What I'm saying is, he's got our full support. You can only give somebody a vote of confidence when you've actually discussed the future. It's not even been on anywhere near an agenda as yet.

"So, if that day comes, the decision has to be taken. But Phil's our man.

"We've backed him from the start. We backed him from four years ago. We've had all the success under that regime. Why should we start panicking now?

"Phil's our man, we're standing by him. He needs to be given time to move us back up the table, to give us the best chance of success. On the day we've got a problem, we'll deal with it then. But, gosh, we're a long way from that at the moment."

Harvey said Reynolds and Mac would be involved if there ever was a decision to make.

"They sanctioned the sacking of Dean Keates [in 2021], so they've got 100% record of being involved in the big decisions," he continued. "They will have an opinion and be involved in that process."