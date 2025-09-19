Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim reveals that he still has the full support of Sir Jim Ratcliffe despite a run of poor form. (2:13)

MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has said "not even the Pope" could make him change his system after being quizzed about whether co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has encouraged him to alter his tactical beliefs.

Amorim is under mounting pressure at Old Trafford following United's worst start to a Premier League campaign for 33 years.

One of the criticisms of the Portuguese coach is that he is too wedded to his 3-4-3 system and should switch to a back four.

But when asked whether Ratcliffe suggested a change of formation at a meeting at Carrington on Thursday, Amorim said not even a holy intervention could change his mind.

"No, no, no. No one. Not even the Pope," Amorim said.

Ruben Amorim's Manchester United future appears increasingly uncertain. Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

"This is my job. This is my responsibility. This is my life. There will be an evolution, but we need to make all the good steps.

"If I'm a player and I have a coach that, with a lot of pressure, it doesn't matter if he's all around the world, is saying: 'you need to change the system.' And I'm going to change. In this moment, they will look at me in a different way.

"So, everything, when you think about the impact that any decision is going to have on the team, everything is important."

Amorim is sticking to his principles with his formation, but the 40-year-old has revealed he will weigh up whether to make a change in goal.

Altay Bayindir has started United's four league games so far this season. He faces competition from deadline day signing Senne Lammens.

And Amorim insists it's not guaranteed that Bayindir will continue as No.1.

"Nobody has a place that is his place," he said.

"Everyone has to fight. Everyone is fighting for a place. I'm just trying to win games. Trying to see what is the best option to win the next game. So, in the end of the season, maybe it's a different team on the pitch.

"We are just trying to win games. Trying to get the best connections to play better and, in the end, to win points."

United welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford on Saturday looking to bounce back from the derby defeat to Manchester City.

Alejandro Garnacho is set to return for the first time since his summer move to Stamford Bridge.

The Argentina international was allowed to leave after a fall-out with Amorim after the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

"I'm not concerned about [Garnacho's return]," Amorim said.

"I just want to win games. I don't care who plays for the opponent, what people are going to say in the end, if the other player is going to play well.

"They are good players and they will play well if things happen. I'm just focused on winning the game. That is my only concern."