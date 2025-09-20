Transfer rumors, news: Man United move for Forest's Anderson

The Ruben Amorim debate: Should he be sacked or backed by Man United? (1:20)

Manchester United are set to move for Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson in January, while Liverpool could be set to enter the race for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson has been in fine form. Ritchie Sumpter/Nottingham Forest FC via Getty Images

- Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson has emerged as a January target for Manchester United, according to TEAMtalk. With winter moves for Brighton and Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton deemed unlikely, Anderson is regarded as a potential solution to United's current midfield crisis. Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim is set to be given the funds to try and sign Anderson for around £70 million, although Forest might not be willing to let him go following his impressive start to the season. The 22-year-old made his international debut for England earlier this month, starring in a pair of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.

- Liverpool could be set to enter the race for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba, TEAMtalk has revealed. The Cameroon international has been heavily linked with Manchester United this summer, but it is reported that their Premier League rivals are now also tracking his progress. A move for Baleba in January isn't expected to be sanctioned, as Brighton remain "extremely reluctant" to let him go midway through the season. Nevertheless, an offer in excess of £100 million may be enough to secure a deal for the talented 21-year-old next summer.

- AC Milan are plotting a €15 million move for Udinese defender Thomas Kristensen in January, says Gazzetta dello Sport. The 6-foot-6 Denmark international has impressed so far this season, and will face off against Milan this weekend where scouts will be watching. Kristensen, 23, was also wanted by Aston Villa this summer, although the Premier League side didn't officially lodge a bid, and he is under contract at Udinese until June 2028.

- Manchester United pulled out of a move to sign goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma before he chose Manchester City, says the Daily Telegraph. Donnarumma, 26, moved from Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of around £26m in the summer, but the total financial package including his wages would have been around £130m and that was too much for United.

- Newcastle United remain interested in Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, says Football Insider. While the Red Devils are unlikely to sanction a loan deal in January, it is thought a "lucrative" offer for a permanent transfer could soften their stance. Mainoo is targeting regular first-team football this season, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon. Mainoo, 20, was left out of Thomas Tuchel's most recent England squad.

- Barcelona will target a move for Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane next summer. The Catalan giants will also try and bring his teammate and defender, Dayot Upamecano, to the club in the same window. (El Nacional)

- However, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is not being considered as a possible replacement for Kane. (Bild)

- Real Madrid and Chelsea are set to ramp up a move for AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit, 19, amid interest from Barcelona and Man United. (Defensa Central)

- Vinicius Junior is "upset" after being left out of the Real Madrid team in midweek, and a departure "can't be ruled out" if the situation gets any worse. Talks over a new contract have been put on hold in recent months, with his current deal expiring in 2027. (AS)

- Arsenal center back William Saliba is an option for Real Madrid in 2026, despite having brought in Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alvaro Carreras to strengthen the backline this summer. There are "various names on the agenda" but says one of them is Saliba, with Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté being a "cheap alternative" as he'll be out of contract next year. (AS)

- Real Madrid are scouting Inter Milan striker Francesco Pio Esposito, who has drawn comparisons to Joselu within the club. (Defensa Central)

- Jordan Pickford is "getting closer" to extending his contract at Everton. The England stopper's current deal expires in June 2027, but after making a strong start to the new Premier League season, an extension now seems likely. (Nicolo Schira)

- Charlotte FC winger Kerwin Vargas is on the radar of the City Football Group. However, with the 23-year-old under contract until 2027, Charlotte are in a "strong position" as things stand. (TEAMtalk)

- Liverpool are "more likely" to try and sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi next summer on a free transfer, rather than in January for a small fee, having seen a late £35m move in the summer fall through. (Football Insider)

- Internazionale are monitoring Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier as a free agent option for 2026. (Ekrem Konur)

- An Internazionale scout was also present at Friday night's game between Lecce and Cagliari to watch goalkeeper Elia Caprile. (Nicolo Schira)

- Juventus youngster Vasilije Adzic was approached by Sassuolo, Palermo and Genoa about a loan move in the summer. (Tuttomercatoweb)

- Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has revealed that midfielder Yves Bissouma still has a future at the club, despite being sidelined so far this season. (Sky Sports News)

- West Ham United have "sounded out" Nuno Espírito Santo as a potential replacement for manager Graham Potter. (TalkSPORT)