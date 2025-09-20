Open Extended Reactions

Thousands of West Ham fans staged a protest against the club's board before their Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

Disgruntled supporters congregated outside the London Stadium calling for owner David Sullivan and vice-chair Karren Brady to resign.

Messages on flags and banners read "just resign," "no more BS" and "sold a dream, living a nightmare" -- a reference to the club's move from Upton Park to the former Olympic Stadium in 2016.

The protests came a fortnight after West Ham's fan advisory board issued a vote of no confidence in the board.

They cited "an ageing and uncompetitive squad" as one example of "sustained failure on behalf of the executive management" since the club won the Conference League two years ago.

West Ham responded with a lengthy statement defending the club's spending in the transfer market over the last three years while attempting to "reassure all supporters that we continue to listen to fan feedback."

West Ham kicked off against Palace lying 18th in the Premier League having lost three of their first four matches, shipping 11 goals in the process, leaving manager Graham Potter under increasing pressure