Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is certain Lamine Yamal will win the Ballon d'Or one day, with this year's winner set to be named at a gala in Paris on Monday.

Yamal, 18, is one of the favourites to claim the award this year along with Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé.

"One day we will see this, that Lamine gets this trophy," Flick said when asked about the teenager's chances of claiming the prize this year.

Yamal is one of several Barça players nominated across the various categories, with Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Pedri also in the running for the men's Ballon d'Or.

Meanwhile, Barça have six players nominated for the women's prize and Flick is among the nominees for coach of the year after leading his team to LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercopa success last season.

Flick will be part of the Barcelona delegation travelling to Paris and says the club's presence at the Théâtre du Châtelet is not dependent on winning awards after Real Madrid snubbed the ceremony last year when it emerged that Manchester City's Rodri would beat Vinícius Júnior to the top prize.

Lamine Yamal was arguably Barcelona's best player as they won LaLiga and reached the Champions League semifinals. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

"For me, it's respect to be there because we are nominated," Flick added. "Everyone who gets this trophy deserved it. I want to enjoy it and show respect to the winners. This is, for me, crucial."

Yamal -- who is also nominated for the Kopa Trophy, for the best under-21 player in the world -- will also be in Paris, although he remains absent for Sunday's LaLiga game against Getafe.

He has missed Barça's last two matches against Valencia and Newcastle United and is still managing a groin problem.

"With Lamine, we have to see day by day," Flick said. "We have to wait. He's working hard, having treatment every day. It's a good process."

Alejandro Balde is still missing as well with a hamstring injury, but Flick says he will be "back soon," while the club must also make a decision on how to proceed with Gavi's meniscus issue.

Gavi has not featured since August and Barça must decide whether he needs an operation or if he can continue with conservative treatment in the coming days.

"We have to make a decision," Flick said. "I hope we will see him soon. Maybe at the beginning of next week we know more; then we see how the decision is made."

Yamal's continued absence will once again provide a chance for Marcus Rashford to start on the left of Barça's attack against Getafe.

Rashford starred in midweek, scoring his first goals for the club with a brace in the Champions League win at Newcastle, but Flick says he will continue to push to get more out of the England forward.

"Now he has the confidence with the two goals," Flick said of Rashford. "Our style, how we want to play, is focused on high intensity and this is what I want to see also from him.

"When you arrive here in this club, sometimes it's new, you have to adapt to this philosophy, now is the right moment. I believe in his quality.

"You have to work hard and get better every day. You have to learn, with the situation, with the club, what is necessary, what we need from him. I will push him 100% and also support him."