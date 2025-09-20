Open Extended Reactions

The game between Blackburn and 10-man Ipswich was abandoned on Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch with the hosts leading 1-0 with just 10 minutes remaining.

After shading a competitive first half, Kieran McKenna's side shot themselves in the foot twice in quick succession when Jacob Greaves was dismissed for a professional foul and Darnell Furlong conceded a penalty which was expertly converted by Todd Cantwell.

But the rain was unrelenting throughout the game and the players were brought off in the 80th minute. Following a subsequent inspection the decision to abandon was confirmed.

A decision on whether the game will be replayed in full will be made by the EFL Board.

It was a bitter blow for Rovers who were set for well-earned back-to-back victories.

The hosts tested their visitors with early set pieces but Ipswich's Jaden Philogene had the first chance, shooting straight at Balazs Toth.

Ryoya Morishita almost had another when he robbed the ball in midfield but Alex Palmer produced a sprawling stop to thwart his left-foot drive.

Ipswich unlocked the Rovers defence through Dara O'Shea's lofted ball to George Hirst but Toth stood firm to superbly repel his ferocious close-range effort.

The visitors continued to knock at the door and just before the break, a sweeping move saw Leif Davis cut in from the left and place one towards the top corner which Toth was once again equal to.

Blackburn were beating Ipswich 1-0 with just 10 minutes left but the match was then abandoned due to heavy rain. Rich Linley - CameraSport via Getty Images

After building momentum at the end of the first half, Ipswich disastrously squandered it within 15 minutes of the second. First, they were reduced to 10 men in the 49th minute when Greaves was beaten by Yuki Ohashi and hauled him down when he would have been clean through, leaving the referee with no option but to brandish a red.

Within 10 minutes, the Tractor Boys conceded a farcical penalty when they were caught playing out from the back and Furlong tripped Cantwell when rushing back into position.

Blackburn's captain picked himself up and coolly slotted into the right corner, beyond the reach of Palmer, for his third goal of the campaign.

The visitors were shell-shocked but a triple substitution midway through the half almost yielded instant rewards when Jack Clarke glided past his man with ease on the left and crossed to seemingly give fellow substitute Sammie Szmodics a tap-in but Yuri Ribeiro took it off his toes at the last second.

The torrential weather was an increasing problem and, with the ball plugging on the pitch, the referee was left with no option but to bring the players off.

The loudest cheers of the afternoon came from the visiting support when the ball did not bounce or roll during the inspection, after which the abandonment was confirmed.