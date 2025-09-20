Open Extended Reactions

Cole Palmer was one of three Chelsea substitutions after just 20 minutes following a nightmare start to their Premier League game against Manchester United on Saturday.

Chelsea went to Old Trafford looking to add to Ruben Amorim's struggles but were down to 10 men after five minutes after a wild last-man challenge from goalkeeper Robert Sánchez on Bryan Mbeumo.

Manager Enzo Maresca immediately looked to his subs bench, bringing on goalkeeper Filip Jørgensen for Estêvão and Tosin Adarabioyo for Pedro Neto during the same stoppage of play.

After going a goal down thanks to a strike from United captain Bruno Fernandes, Chelsea made another sub -- this time a surprise one with Palmer withdrawn for Andre Santos.

- Saturday Premier League matchday: Live blog, updates

- First-month grades for Premier League teams

- Maresca on Sterling, Disasi: My dad's life harder

While Palmer appeared to be carrying a knock, he looked far from happy heading off and his withdrawal was met with ironic cheers from the United crowd.

He appeared to greet United sub Kobbie Mainoo before heading towards the tunnel.

Palmer, 23, was starting his first league game since August after injury.