Xabi Alonso has defended Vinícius Júnior's unhappy reaction to being substituted during Real Madrid's 2-0 LaLiga win over Espanyol on Saturday.

The winger was taken off in the 77th minute at the Santiago Bernabéu -- replaced by Rodrygo -- with Madrid leading 2-0.

Vinícius appeared visibly unimpressed with Alonso's decision, throwing a water bottle to the ground and raising his arms, before a touchline discussion with the coach.

"All [Vini] was missing today was a goal," Alonso said in his post-match news conference.

"We took him off when he was doing well. Perhaps we could have waited a bit longer, but I wanted fresh legs out wide.

"Franco [Mastantuono] wanted to carry on playing too. He said to me 'Are you taking me off?' And I said 'yes.' Something similar happened with Vini."

Mastantuono was substituted at the same time as Vinicius, being replaced by Brahim Díaz.

Vinicius was angry at being substituted in the 2-0 win over Espanyol Diego Souto/Getty Images

"It's normal," Alonso added, when pushed on Vinicius' reaction.

"Franco went off a bit angry too. In the end, it happens with everyone.

"I'm happy with the game Vini had, and the game Franco had too, you need fresh legs sometimes, and the calendar is demanding."

Vinicius has twice been left out of the Madrid starting XI by Alonso in six games so far this season in all competitions.

ESPN has reported that contract talks with the Brazil international -- whose current deal expires in 2027 -- have been put on hold, with no progress made in recent months.

Madrid's victory over Espanyol saw them make it five wins out of five in LaLiga, topping the table.

The game also saw the return to action of Jude Bellingham, who featured as a late substitute for his first minutes of the season.

"The more we find [Bellingham], the better we'll play," Alonso said.

"He played at the Club World Cup, but the team was different to now, we've been growing since August.

"Now with Jude and Eduardo [Camavinga] we have two more alternatives, two great players, and it's good news."