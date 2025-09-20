Tom Hamilton discusses Wrexham's latest transfers, and how he thinks they will perform in the Championship this season. (1:27)

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson spoke of his pride after seeing his side come from behind to grab an impressive 3-2 win at Norwich.

The visitors were one down at the break but then scored three times in 12 minutes to turn the game on its head, with skipper Josh Windass bagging a brace.

Norwich grabbed a late second but it did nothing to take the gloss off an excellent performance which delivered a second win of the season in the new surroundings of the Championship.

"Some of the football we produced during that period of the game [early in the second half] was outstanding," said Parkinson.

"We played well in the first half only to be caught out by a late goal and I told the lads not to let it affect the way they went about things in the second half.

"I told them if they kept playing in that manner they would get back into it and we did just that with some quality play.

Josh Windass celebrates scoring Wrexham's third goal in their impressive win over Norwich. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

"We were just a lot more clinical in the second half than the first and we also defended well which was pleasing because we have been cut open in some games this season.

"This is a real football ground and I love coming here. I think the last time I was in Norfolk it was at King's Lynn in front of 800 people and I want people to understand just how far we have come.

"I think one or two people felt a bit flat after our last game [a home defeat against QPR] but they shouldn't be.

"We have got a developing squad with lots of new players and once they have all settled in, and they are up to speed, I am sure we will be competitive at this level."

Norwich took the lead on 39 minutes when Jack Stacey ignored appeals for offside to run through and score.

Wrexham were back on level terms 62 seconds into the second period as impressive debutant Issa Kaboré crossed for Windass to tuck the ball home and went in front seven minutes later, Ryan Longman drilling home another right-wing cross from Kabore.

The points were effectively sealed just before the hour mark when Windass curled in a delightful third, although substitute Jovon Makama did open his Norwich account in added time when he pounced on a rebound off goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

Asked for his reaction to Norwich's fourth successive home defeat since he took over in the summer, boss Liam Manning said: "The words that come to mind are anger, frustration and disappointment.

"We were not good enough. Too many elements of our play were not good enough.

"We were just too passive for my liking -- both when defending and when we had the ball. We have got to get back to basics -- be hard to beat and a lot better with the ball.

"When we conceded early in the second half we needed to stand up to be counted, to ensure we didn't concede so easily again, but that didn't happen.

"We needed to give the crowd something to get behind and we didn't too that for long enough.

"Now it's a case of reflecting honestly, sticking together and making sure we start moving forward again."